Part 1: Dani’s Cross Examination: Agnifilo Starts off With Fake ID Dani Made for Cami
It has taken a little time for Frank Report to catch up on all the news concerning Keith Alan Raniere’s trial.
Last week, Dani finished her testimony and began her cross-examination.
it was May 30, after lunch, and after testifying for several days, when Dani began her cross-examination by Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo.
After introducing himself, Agnifilo went right into his cross-examination and the first thing he did was ask Dani about her making a fake ID for her sister Cami.
Here is the exchange:
Q Did you make Camilla a fake identification card for her to leave the United States?
A Yes.
Q You didn’t tell us about that on direct examination, did you?
A No.
Q Okay. So tell us about it now.
A Well, I made a fake ID.
Q Okay. How did you do that?
A I — I didn’t make it myself. I had somebody else make it.
Q Go ahead. Tell us who, how did you do it, why did you do it?
A So, I had a person in Mexico City make the ID and they made it and I got it…. It was a Mexican ID.
***
Q From — like a national Mexican identification card?
A Yes.
***
Q Okay. And whose idea was it to make Cami a fake ID so that she could leave the United States?
A Could I clarify that? It wasn’t to leave the United States.
Q What was it for?
A It was so she could travel by plane within Mexico.
Q Okay. And whose idea was it to make this fake Mexican national identification card for your sister?
A It was mine.
Q And did you speak with anybody before you decided to have this fake identification card made?
A Yes.
Q Who’s that?
A I spoke to a lawyer.
Q A Mexican lawyer or an American Lawyer?
A A Mexican lawyer.
Q Based where?
A Out of Mexico.
Q And who suggested the idea of the fake ID card, you or the lawyer?
A I think it was my idea.
Q And you told the lawyer you were going to make a fake Mexican national identification card for your sister?
A I think so, yes.
Q And the lawyer was okay with that?
A: I mean, I suppose.
Q But you told the lawyer?
A He was aware.
Q Was he aware of it because you told him?
A Yes.
Q What’s Tepito?
A It’s an area within Mexico City.
Q And does the area Tepito have any relevance in you creating this fake identification card?
A I don’t know. I think that’s where the person who made it was at, but I am not sure.
Q And who made it?
A I don’t know.
Q Who did you speak to in order to get it made?
A I didn’t speak to anybody directly.
Q How did you go about doing it?
A It was, as I remember -… my mom who spoke to someone.
Q Did you tell the Government that you had made a fake Mexican national identification card for Cami to be able to fly in Mexico?
A I think I did.
Q Yeah? When do you think you told them?
A I don’t remember exactly. I think it was — I don’t remember exactly.
***
From there, Agnifilo jumped right into the next topic of him accusing Dani of being a thief.
Stayed tuned for Part 2 of Dani’s cross-examination as Agnifilo cleverly tries to impeach and discredit Dani and at times attempts to portray her as a criminal – as opposed to his own client, the defendant, Keith Alan Raniere.