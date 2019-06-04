Part 1: Dani’s Cross Examination: Agnifilo Starts off With Fake ID Dani Made for Cami

It has taken a little time for Frank Report to catch up on all the news concerning Keith Alan Raniere’s trial.

Last week, Dani finished her testimony and began her cross-examination.

it was May 30, after lunch, and after testifying for several days, when Dani began her cross-examination by Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

After introducing himself, Agnifilo went right into his cross-examination and the first thing he did was ask Dani about her making a fake ID for her sister Cami.

Here is the exchange:

Q Did you make Camilla a fake identification card for her to leave the United States?

A Yes.

Q You didn’t tell us about that on direct examination, did you?

A No.

Q Okay. So tell us about it now.

A Well, I made a fake ID.

Q Okay. How did you do that?

A I — I didn’t make it myself. I had somebody else make it.

Q Go ahead. Tell us who, how did you do it, why did you do it?

A So, I had a person in Mexico City make the ID and they made it and I got it…. It was a Mexican ID.

***

Q From — like a national Mexican identification card?

A Yes.

***

Q Okay. And whose idea was it to make Cami a fake ID so that she could leave the United States?

A Could I clarify that? It wasn’t to leave the United States.

Q What was it for?

A It was so she could travel by plane within Mexico.

Q Okay. And whose idea was it to make this fake Mexican national identification card for your sister?

A It was mine.

Q And did you speak with anybody before you decided to have this fake identification card made?

A Yes.

Q Who’s that?

A I spoke to a lawyer.

Q A Mexican lawyer or an American Lawyer?

A A Mexican lawyer.

Q Based where?

A Out of Mexico.

Q And who suggested the idea of the fake ID card, you or the lawyer?

A I think it was my idea.

Q And you told the lawyer you were going to make a fake Mexican national identification card for your sister?

A I think so, yes.

Q And the lawyer was okay with that?

A: I mean, I suppose.

Q But you told the lawyer?

A He was aware.

Q Was he aware of it because you told him?

A Yes.

Q What’s Tepito?

A It’s an area within Mexico City.

Q And does the area Tepito have any relevance in you creating this fake identification card?

A I don’t know. I think that’s where the person who made it was at, but I am not sure.

Q And who made it?

A I don’t know.

Q Who did you speak to in order to get it made?

A I didn’t speak to anybody directly.

Q How did you go about doing it?

A It was, as I remember -… my mom who spoke to someone.

Q Did you tell the Government that you had made a fake Mexican national identification card for Cami to be able to fly in Mexico?

A I think I did.

Q Yeah? When do you think you told them?

A I don’t remember exactly. I think it was — I don’t remember exactly.

***

From there, Agnifilo jumped right into the next topic of him accusing Dani of being a thief.

Stayed tuned for Part 2 of Dani’s cross-examination as Agnifilo cleverly tries to impeach and discredit Dani and at times attempts to portray her as a criminal – as opposed to his own client, the defendant, Keith Alan Raniere.