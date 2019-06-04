Shadow: Albany Times Union Could Help Push for NYS AG to Appoint Special Prosecutor to Investigate Nxivm

By Shadow State

In a recent editorial, the Albany Times Union editor Rex Smith called Keith Raniere, “an egomaniacal flimflam man ”

There is another public service that Smith and the Times Union can do for the people of Saratoga and Albany counties.

Rex Smith, editor.

Rex Smith – for years he was the editor overseeing stories about Keith Raniere – and he had to pretty careful in vetting them because of the litigious nature of the Bronfman-funded Nxivm.

They can try – through their reporting and editorials – to convince the New York State Attorney General’s office to appoint a Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute the remaining members of NXIVM and the local officials who may have committed crimes on NXIVM’S behalf.

The NXIVM racketeering enterprise only involves a limited number of Federal crimes. NXIVM committed numerous state crimes.

Any federal plea deal does not protect members of the cult, even the defendants who cut plea bargains, from being prosecuted for state crimes. Many of the charges in the federal indictment have corresponding crimes under New York State law.

Crimes like sex trafficking, blackmail and extortion are illegal under state law and federal plea bargains do not protect defendants from being prosecuted in state court.

In the “Music Man,” flimflam man Harold Hill convinced people to buy band instruments, not join a cult.

In Albany, flimflam man, Keith Alan Raniere convinced hundreds of women to join his cult. The Times Union recently published the above image in connection with an editorial by Rex Smith. Photo illustration by Jeff Boyer/ Times Union.

Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman might learn that New York does not tolerate massive criminal conspiracies. Double jeopardy does not protect these defendants or others from being prosecuted in New York state for similar state crimes.

New York has its own state version of the federal RICO law. In New York, it is called Enterprise Corruption. Statute: New York Penal Code Article 460, et seq.

Statutory Definition of Enterprise Corruption: A person is guilty of enterprise corruption when, having knowledge of the existence of a “criminal enterprise” and the nature of its activities, and being employed by or associated with such enterprise, he or she: Intentionally conducts or participates in the affairs of an enterprise by participating in a pattern of criminal activity; Intentionally acquires or maintains an interest in or control of an enterprise by participating in a pattern of criminal activity; or Participates in a pattern of criminal activity and knowingly invests any proceeds derived from that conduct, or any proceeds derived from the investment or use of those proceeds, in an enterprise.

https://statelaws.findlaw.com/new-york-law/new-york-racketeering-rico-laws.html

The need for a special prosecutor is evident since the possibility exists that some state and local law enforcement officials and members of the judiciary may have been involved in illegally aiding and abetting the Nxivm enterprise. There may be conflicts and of course the possibility that the actual criminals might be investigating themselves.

Isn’t it time to push forward this idea of a special prosecutor? Perhaps the Times Union will take the lead, as they have done for years in reporting on the criminal enterprise known as Nxivm – and its leader Keith Raniere.

According to Frank Report https://frankreport.com/2019/05/27/pressure-continues-to-mount-on-the-ndny-to-do-something/ here is a list by NXIVM members and the possible crimes they committed over the years:

Nancy Salzman is the figurehead of the Raniere teachings.

Nancy Salzman, AKA Prefect, the figurehead for the Vanguard’s teachings.

Prefect Was With Raniere for 20 Years

RE: Nancy Salzman

– Aiding & Abetting

– Alien Smuggling

– Bank Fraud

– Blackmail

– Bribery Of Elected Officials

– Bribery Of Government Officials

– Bribery Of Law Enforcement Officials

– Bulk Cash Smuggling

– Coercion

– Computer Hacking

– Computer Tampering

– Computer Trespass

– Conducting Unauthorized Scientific Experiments

– Conspiracy

– Criminal Facilitation

– Criminal Mischief

– Criminal Nuisance

– Defamation

– Defrauding the Government

– Encouraging/Inducing Unauthorized Aliens To Enter

– Extortion

– Failure to Issue W-2 Forms and 1099 Forms

– Failure to Report Income Paid to Consultants & Employees

– Failure to Withhold & Pay Employer Taxes

– False Advertising

– Falsely Reporting Incidents To Law Enforcement Authorities

– Falsifying Business Records

– Falsifying Evidence

– Filing False Affidavits

– Filing False Business Records

– Filing Falsified Visa Applications

– Forcing Staff to Kick-back a Portion Of Their Wages

– Fraud

– Harassment

– Hindering Prosecution

– Illegally Accessing Personal Information

– Larceny

– Mail Fraud

– Money Laundering

– Obstructing Governmental Administration

– Perjury

– Practicing Therapy Without A License

– Providing False Documentation to Immigrants to Allow Them to Obtain Visas

– Reimbursing Staff for Mandated Political Contributions

– Retaliation Against Whistleblowers

– Retaliation Against Witnesses

– Structuring Bank Transactions

– Tampering with Private Communications

– Tax Evasion

– Tax Fraud

– Wire Fraud

– Wiretapping

– Witness Tampering





Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman, Vice President in charge of operations for Nxivm.





Nxivm was Clare Bronfman – for she paid for it





RE: Clare Bronfman

– Aiding & Abetting

– Alien Smuggling

– Bank Fraud

– Blackmail

– Bribery Of Elected Officials

– Bribery Of Governmental Officials

– Bribery Of Law Enforcement Officials

– Bulk Cash Smuggling

– Child Abuse

– Child Neglect

– Coercion

– Computer Hacking

– Computer Tampering

– Computer Trespass

– Conducting Unauthorized Scientific Experiments

– Conspiracy

– Criminal Facilitation

– Criminal Mischief

– Criminal Nuisance

– Defamation

– Defrauding the Government

– Encouraging/Inducing Unauthorized Aliens To Enter

– Endangering the Welfare of a Child

– Extortion

– Failure to Issue W-2 Forms and 1099 Forms

– Failure to Report Income Paid to Consultants & Employees

– Failure to Withhold & Pay Employer Taxes

– False Advertising

– Falsely Reporting Incidents To Law Enforcement Authorities

– Falsifying Business Records

– Falsifying Evidence

– Filing False Affidavits

– Filing False Business Records

– Filing Falsified Visa Applications

– Forcing Staff to Kick-back a Portion Of Their Wages

– Fraud

– Harassment

– Hazing

– Hindering Prosecution

– Identity Theft

– Illegally Accessing Personal Information

– Larceny

– Mail Fraud

– Money Laundering

– Obstructing Governmental Administration

– Operating Unlicensed Day Care Center

– Operating Unlicensed Schools

– Perjury

– Providing False Documentation to Immigrants to Allow Them to Obtain Visas

– Reimbursing Staff for Mandated Political Contributions

– Retaliation Against Whistleblowers

– Retaliation Against Witnesses

– Stalking

– Structuring Bank Transactions

– Tampering with Private Communications

– Tax Evasion

– Tax Fraud

– Wire Fraud

– Wiretapping

– Witness Tampering





She must live with what is a kind of opposite of fame, which is notoriety. She cannot easily have obscurity, which might be the one thing she desires most right now - to be forgotten by the world.

Allison Mack was a first line slave master reporting directly under Keith Alan Raniere.





Allison Mack was part of the DOS branding scheme





RE: Allison Mack

– Aiding & Abetting

– Blackmail

– Bulk Cash Smuggling

– Coercion

– Conspiracy

– Criminal Facilitation

– Criminal Mischief

– Criminal Nuisance

– Defrauding the Government

– Extortion

– Fraud

– Harassment

– Hazing

– Hindering Prosecution

– Mail Fraud

– Money Laundering

– Obstructing Governmental Administration

– Perjury

— Sex Trafficking

– Tax Evasion

– Tax Fraud





Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman with Allison Mack enjoyed branding women for their master Keith Alan Raniere.







Lauren Salzman Was Upfront About Following Her Vanguard





– Aiding & Abetting

– Bulk Cash Smuggling

– Coercion

– Conspiracy

– Criminal Facilitation

– Criminal Mischief

– Criminal Nuisance

– Defrauding the Government

– Extortion

– False Advertising

– Fraud

– Harassment

– Hazing

– Hindering Prosecution

– Kidnapping

– Mail Fraud

– Money Laundering

– Obstructing Governmental Administration

– Perjury

– Practicing Therapy Without A License

— Sex Trafficking

– Tax Evasion

– Tax Fraud





Keith Raniere is complicit in most of these crimes





Here are some of the RICO charges against the NXIVM defendants.





1. Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft Regarding Jane Doe 1 (Keith Raniere & Others);

2. Conspiracy To Unlawfully Possess Identification Documents (Keith Raniere & Others);

3. Sexual Exploitation Of A Child Regarding Jane Doe 2 (Keith Raniere);

4. Sexual Exploitation Of A Child Regarding Jane Doe 2 (Keith Raniere);

5. Possession Of Child Pornography (Keith Raniere);

6. Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft (Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, and Others);

7. Identity Theft Regarding John Doe 1 (Keith Raniere & Others);

8. Identity Theft Regarding John Doe 2 (Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman & Others);

9. Conspiracy To Alter Records For Use In An Official Proceeding (Keith Raniere & Others);

10. Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft Regarding Jane Doe 3 (Keith Raniere & Others);

11. Money Laundering (Clare Bronfman & Others);

12. Trafficking Of Jane Doe 4 For Labor And Services (Keith Raniere, Lauren Salzman & Others);

13. Document Servitude Of Jane Done 4 (Keith Raniere, Lauren Salzman & Others)

14. State Law Extortion (Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman & Others);

15. Visa Fraud (Clare Bronfman);

16. Sex Trafficking Of Jane Doe 5 (Keith Raniere, Allison Mack & Others);

17. Forced Labor Of Jane Doe 5 (Keith Raniere, Allison Mack & Others);

18. Forced Labor Of Jane Doe 9 (Lauren Salzman & Others); and

19. Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft (Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman & Others).





Will the dancers be there for Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday?

Not a real photo but a reasonable facsimile of what the lordly Vanguard is experiencing now and will be for decades to come, we predict.