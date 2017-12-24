Lauren Salzman Facebook post: ‘Time discovers truth’

Lauren Salzman recently posted “Time discovers truth” on her Facebook page.

Perhaps this might someday serve as response to recent media reports that US Department of Justice is overseeing an investigation into NXIVM.

One Expian told Frank Report: “It is true. It actually took them 20 years — since ESP started.”

Another Expian told Frank Report: “Lauren is right: Time has discovered truth. Lauren lies for a living. In fact DOS slaves are required to lie. Perhaps she no longer knows the difference between lies and truth.”

Lauren, who is one of the highest ranking members of NXIVM, being under only Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman, received one comment on her “Time discovers truth” post.

Wende Irick wrote, “Hope So!”

Lucius Annaeus Seneca (c. 4 BC – A.D. 65).

“Time discovers truth” is from Seneca: Quaedam enim falsa ueri speciem ferunt. Dandum semper est tempus: ueritatem dies aperit.”

“Some false things bear the semblance of truth. We should always allow some time to elapse, for time discovers truth.”

Lauren Salzman is so perverted that she got branded on her vagina with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. She is so unethical she set up an elaborate lie and got other to lie to deceive her mother about the sinister Keith Raniere. Now consider: Why would Lauren have to lie to her mother about DOS, if DOS was so good? Is it because that Nancy might somewhere awake when she heard about her own daughter being abused in this cruel fashion. Could it be that Nancy's motherhood could trump her Vanguardhood? Think of this: Because of Vanguard's lies to Lauren for more than a decade, she is holding a cat, not a child. In the event Lauren avoids a long prison term, she is likely to lead a lonesome childless old age. This is not what she wanted. She wanted a child. But the prince of Liars told her he would sire her firstborn child. Could Nancy after leading her child and many others to doom, is she finally waking up? This was the purpose of Anthony Ames's letter to her.

Lauren Salzman

One can ascertain who at this time still endorses NXIVM. There are 31 names who ‘liked’ her post (the ones in bold also “loved” it):

Alejandro Betancourt

Loreta Garza

Jacqueline Ronay

Michelle Salzman

Carola Garza

Lyvia Cohen

Suneel Chakravorty

Marilyn Perez

Patrick Moffre

Fo Sanchez

William Oefelein

Alberto Sanchez

Javier Toussaint Parrodi

Jose Roberto Limon Garcia

Rocío Pinto

Cecita Gatica

Farouk Rojas

Arturo Garcia-Torres A.

[Name redacted]

Jose Ramirez

Javier Jileta

Adrianna Castelazo

Mariana Collignon

Amanda Houck

Megan Mills Hoffman

[Name Redacted]

Mónica de la Fuente

Christine Morgenstein

Elisa Eli

Alejandra Gonzalez Anaya

Stephanie Chernitzky-Silverstein

Lauren recently posted a photo of a cat she says looks like her own. It looks to me like a tormented spirit (perhaps Lauren herself) trying to escape from NXIVM.

There is another Seneca quote, which hasn’t been posted by Lauren:

“Sera parsimonia in fundo est.”

“It is too late to spare when you reach the dregs of the cask.”