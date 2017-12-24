Allison Mack makes #2 Teenage Wasteland List: 16 Young Stars Whose Fame Tanked After Superhero Roles

CBR has named Allison Mack to their top 16 “Teenage Wasteland” List.

Allison made #2 on the list.

Teenage Wasteland: 16 Young Stars Whose Fame Tanked After Superhero Roles

CBR writes:

Being a teen actor is tough. … That is, until you get that fateful call. A superhero script comes in. Now, you get to be a star…. This is it, you think: your big break. … The dream drifts away, and what do you do? Start taking bit parts? Retire outright? Become the second in command of an alleged cult/harem involving brandings and starvation? ….

16. ALICIA SILVERSTONE

15. JOHNNY ROCKWELL

14. TAYLOR DOOLEY

13. JOANNA PANG

12. SAM JONES III

11. CHRISTOPHER GARTIN

10. DRAKE BELL

9. AGUSTIN RODRIGUEZ

8. BORIS CABRERA

7. EMMA CAULFIELD

6. JOEY SIMMRIN

5. SUZANNE DAVIS

4. GERARD CHRISTOPHER

3. MICHAEL GRAY

2. ALLISON MACK

Allison Mack memorably appeared on Smallville as Chloe Sullivan, a proto-Felicity Smoak created exclusively for the show. Chloe proved popular enough not just to appear in the comics, but to merit her own web series and even get married off to the show’s Green Arrow. But for all the drama Sullivan got into on the show, that ain’t got nothing on reality.

Mack got sporadic roles into the 2010s on shows like Wilfred and The Following, but things mostly stalled for the promising actress. The answer as to why might be found in a 2017 New York Times expose that alleges that Mack is now the second in command of a bizarre sex cult called NXIVM, wherein she assists in the starvation and branding of susceptible young women in the service of pseudo-guru Keith Raniere. And we thought Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was the worst choice made by a Smallville actress.

1. Ryan Gosling

Previously, Screen Rant listed 16 ‘dark secrets’ about Smallville. Topping the list was ‘Allison Mack in a cult.’