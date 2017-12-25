Frank Report prepared to pay Park Dietz to do mental health evaluation of Raniere

Dr. Park Dietz

Happy Christmas.

Since NXIVM is paying Dr. Park Dietz to do a mental health evaluation of India Oxenberg, I would like to make an equally kind gesture of paying him to do a mental health evaluation of Keith Raniere.

India, if you are reading this, would you kindly ask Keith and Dr. Dietz to set up a convenient time?

Dr. Dietz is the right man for the task. He has made a study of narcissists and psychopaths during his long career evaluating criminals.

Let’s look at some of his comments on the topic.

Kieth Raniere around the time that Dani committed her ethical breach.

Dr. Dietz: “When people have a sufficient degree of charisma, they discover fairly early that they have the ability to influence other people. I’ve come to regard charm and charisma as warning signs…”

Keith Raniere with three of his inner circle: Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

Keith Raniere. Karen Unterreiner, Keith Raniere, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafritz and Jeske deceased.]

Dr. Dietz: “Women should be particularly cautious – there’s a lot of sex appeal in charm. The problem is that it comes with a lot of things that women aren’t looking for, like violence and deception.”

Keith Raniere with some of his followers

Dr. Dietz: “If you were to look across a broad range of people who’ve done terrible things, the two things that you’d find most prevalent would be this trait of psychopathy and the trait of narcissism. These are personality attributes that allow one to either function without consciences with minimal concern for one’s impact on others. It’s very hard to do destructive things to other people if one has a conscience – or a high degree of empathy.”

Clare and Sara Bronfman's leader - Keith Raniere, a/k/a/ Vanguard.

Dr. Dietz: “Certainly, all sexual sadists thrive on the creation of terror for their victims. That’s the primary motive.”

Terrorism-by-litigation was one of Keith Raniere's favorite tactics to use against his enemies. And Clare supplied millions of dollars to pay for all the resulting legal fees.

Keith Raniere is the Vanguard, the most ethical teacher to his followers. They never stop to wonder if there is another more personal side to Mr, Raniere.

Dr. Dietz listed the characteristics of a narcissist as someone “with a swollen ego” and a “sense of grandiosity.”

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.

The Dalai Lama and Keith Raniere, May 2009

Such a person is “thin-skinned” and “hyper-sensitive” to how they’re perceived by others, and Dr. Dietz said, “…they’re often consumed by envy”.

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Gina Hutchinson

Gina Hutchinson met Keith Raniere. She died under mysterious circumstances.

Rhiannon was 12 years old when Keith Raniere began tutoring her.

As a child, Rhiannon was raped repeatedly by Keith Raniere.

Here is the police report Rhiannon signed. Note that she said she had "sexual intercourse with a man named Keith Raniere. This occurred when I was approximately 12-13 years old and occurred either at Keith's townhouse at 3 Flintlock Lanes, Clifton Ny or his business located at Rome Plaza Clifton Park, NY"

Here is the police report Rhiannon signed. Note that she said she had “sexual intercourse with a man named Keith Raniere. This occurred when I was approximately 12-13 years old and occurred either at Keith’s townhouse at 3 Flintlock Lanes, Clifton NY or his business located at Rome Plaza Clifton Park, NY”

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere says he has had people killed.

Kristin Snyder tried to tell others she was pregnant with Keith Raniere's baby. No one believed her.

A cold case that begs to be re-opened: Kristin Snyder disappeared shortly after saying she might be pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child. Her body was never found.

Dr. Dietz: Narcissists and psychopaths are “exploitative of others– they use people to meet their own needs,” and “feel a sense of entitlement. . . . ‘The world owes me respect, money and fame.’ They require constant attention and admiration from others, and they lack empathy.”

When Barbara Bouchey left Keith Raniere, he attacked her with multiple lawsuits, had a criminal complaint filed against her for computer trespassing , and, according to one witness, tried to lure her to Mexico where she would be falsely imprisoned.

“Losing one’s [lover] is the ultimate criticism for any narcissist,” Dr. Dietz said.

Nothing has changed except the names Keith Raniere uses for his companies and the people who he uses as shill owners.

A 30 year old Keith Raniere raped a 12 year old girl, she claims, about 60 times. She was terrorized of him and ran away.

Dr. Dietz: “Most adults don’t find the infliction of pain or trauma on a victim erotically arousing. Likewise, while most adolescent boys enjoy scaring girls– or the kinds of provocative pranks that would cause someone to shriek– most adults no longer find it entertaining.”

Keith Raniere bio: “He has the unique ability to relate to virtually anyone, and is known by his friends as a prankster extraordinaire.”

He was a very capable lover indeed - so said some women who had the pleasure of being mentored by the illustrious Vanguard.

Dr. Dietz: “Some people have a lifelong desire to terrorize others, to cause fear, to intimidate them, and they do it for a variety of reasons. Probably the most common reason is that they learn that this is a way to influence people and have a degree of power, by intimidating them.”

Sarah Edmondson

Sarah Edmondson describing the pain of branding: “Imagine someone taking a lit match to your crotch and drawing a line with it.”

“We were weeping. It was like something out of a horror movie. We were shaking. The woman on the table was squealing like a pig. She was squealing like an animal being branded.”

Keith Raniere compared himself or at least the brand he authorized to mark on his slaves to Abraham Lincoln and Bill Gates

Keith Raniere text message: “Not initially intended as my initials but they rearranged it slightly for tribute, (“if it were abraham lincolns or bill gates initials no one would care.)”

The hot iron burns initials and leaves a lasting scar.

Raniere said DOS “…gives women tools to be powerful, to regain their power for the sake of building love” according to one DOS member.

It is lamentable that Dr. Dietz was not retained by NXIVM to do a psychiatric evaluation of Keith Raniere. But it can be corrected.

Frank Report cordially requests Dr. Dietz to name his fee and, if it is not unreasonable, I will retain him to evaluate Keith Raniere.

It will be my Christmas gift to Expians, ESPians, and Keith as well.

This sick man is in need of mental health treatment – and the sooner the better.