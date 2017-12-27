NXIVM 9’s Angela Ucci: ‘Outs herself’; clarifies and defends Bouchey against critics

[Angela Ucci is one of nine women who left NXIVM in 2009 after discovering the massive contradictions between Keith Raniere’s public statements and his personal lifestyle.]

ONE WHO WAS THERE…COMES OUT

By Angela Ucci

What began as a few comments to other posts on this blog as one who was there has spawned a vicious and unfair attack on Barbara Bouchey by Susan Dones and others. Susan has not only authored several lengthy insulting comments, a brand new story blaming Barbara for my words, imported new things I never said but also… spent considerable time and energy to copy / paste the negative comments into the more recent positive posts Frank wrote about Barb.

It is not only hateful and disturbing but makes it necessary for me “out myself.” I will be addressing my few comments and several of Susan’s with attempts to clear up any confusion that either she or the reader may have. FYI…I was enjoying anonymity… as I have been lied about in court filings and harassed by Nxivm in the past.

Points of clarification….

1. The comment was to a posting on Dec. 17th by “A woman from the inside tears apart Clare’s note of support of Raniere.” Frank reposted my comment the next day under a new heading “One of the Nxivm 9: Our famous resignation letter has resurrected with new lies”… which I was unaware of and was not my intention. In a nutshell, this woman on the inside is calling Clare out on “lying” in her letter to 20/20 producers. My comment was from personal experience and things already on public record anyhow….so I fail to understand Susan’s comments about the “harm to others and getting us dragged into court”.

2. Susan has likened my style of writing to Barbara. She would not know my style as she has never seen it. I can assure you that Barbara has never asked me to post anything on her behalf and does not choose to do so herself for reasons that Susan and others are well aware of…

The Bronfman sisters have a pending lawsuit against Frank Parlato… in which Barbara was their financial planner. Not only has she been accused of colluding with adversaries against Nxivm in their other lawsuits (i.e. Plyams, Ross, O’Hara, Dones)… but has also weathered previous attempts by the Bronfmans to have her business licenses removed. She is likely to be deposed again in this case and has decided against the risk of being involved with frank and this blog in any form…which can be verified by Frank.

3. My comment to the Dec 17th post began with “ This is someone who has known Clare and many of us who left” – in reference to the author of the post. Susan’s subsequent reference to Barbara knowing Clare best is irrelevant.

4. I made statements on this post…as I do have an experience of Clare lying about me in court filings regarding our resignation letter (which frank has posted on the blog and exists in several court filings) and claims of extortion (which are also of public record by both Nxivm and Clare and more recently by Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas). We all know this is ridiculous and have to question how my repeating any of it will cause harm.

I do, however, recognize what Susan is engaged in as a destructive campaign to discredit Barbara in the public eye. Quite frankly, this is right out of Nxivm’s playbook….like labeling people as suppressive to discredit and further abuse them…this is obvious and intentional harm.

I am saddens me to have been dragged into this cruel vendetta against Barbara and I would stand by any of the Nxivm 9 who were being falsely accused or slandered. I have always been proud of everyone one of us for questioning Keith about what we didn’t agree with and severing our relationship to Nxivm when we realized that his conduct and that of the leadership did not match our values. I felt it an honor to stand with these woman.

I remain supportive of anyone who has been victimized by this gang, and will continue to be truthfull and honest about everything that occurred.

A note to Susan Dones,





I never thought I would need to defend my words or Barbara would get blamed…nor would I ever intentionally harm anyone. If you feel I have or would like to discuss it , please reach out to me..as you know, I have always accepted your calls. I do agree with other comments that this is not the place for a “pissing match” or “airing of dirty laundry” . I will refrain from any such thing.

Thanks for listening.