According to Supermanhomepage.com, Kristin Kreuk expressed interest an animated Smallville revival – but no word yet on whether Allison Mack would like to reprise her role as Chloe Sullivan.

In a July interview with ComicBook.com, Kreuk said she’d be interested in returning to play Lana Lang in an animated revival of the “Smallville” TV series.

Kreuk said, “Yeah, absolutely! I’ve never thought about it, but that sounds like it could be a lot of fun.”

The idea of returning to “Smallville” in an animated series was also put to Tom Welling (Clark Kent) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) in April when they attended a Q&A panel at Awesome Con.

Kristin Kreuk in Burden of Proof.

Kristin Kreuk is an incredibly talented actress capable of convincingly playing a brave lawyer who risks her entire career to protect young women victims in the Canadian TV show “Burden of Proof.”

Kreuk is currently filming the second season of her Canadian taxpayer-funded CBC legal drama “Burden of Truth”, where she plays – entirely unlike her real-life persona – a brave woman who risks her career to protect young women — which only goes to prove what a great actress she really is.

Who will appear as Chloe Sullivan – if the Smallville cartoon idea gets off the ground – is unclear.

Mack’s voice was removed from the animated Lost in Oz daytime series. She was replaced by Grey Griffin, an actress who has not been known to operate a sex cult – evidently one of the requirements for Mack’s replacement.

Mack played Evelyn Gale in the Lost in Oz cartoon.

Whether Mack will be free to be the voice actor for an animated Smallville series is anybody’s guess. One cause for uncertainty is that she may be in federal prison by the time the show gets ready for production. Mack has been charged with sex trafficking and numerous other felonies.

Her trial is now scheduled to start on January 7, 2018. Currently, Mack is under house arrest and lives in her parents’ home in Los Alamitos, California.

allison mack ankle monitor

Pleasantly cankled Allison Mack sports an ankle monitor as she steps out of her parents’ home.

Mack’s acting career took a nosedive when she decided to follow a man known as “the Vanguard.”





Keith Raniere is the Vanguard, the most ethical teacher to his followers. They never stop to wonder if there is another more personal side to Mr, Raniere.

Keith Raniere AKA the Vanguard. [Image courtesy of The FallofNXIVM.com.] This famous photo is known in some circles as “Hairy Vanguard” and was originally taken by Toni Natalie, a former girlfriend of the man who created Executive Success Programs – a proprietary self-help teaching program – whose top members were permitted to be part of his harem.

The image shown is a fan concept drawn by artist Zakareer







