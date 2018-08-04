Joe O’Hara: Asleep At The Switch – How local officials allowed NXIVM to grow into an international crime syndicate

By Joseph O’Hara

Since several recent commenters have raised questions about the lawsuit that I brought against Keith Raniere and a bunch of others associated with the NXIVM/ESP cult back in February 2012, I thought it might be worthwhile to have the original Complaint posted here so that readers could see just how much of the cult’s criminal enterprise had been uncovered more than six years ago.

That lawsuit represented the collective work of a small group of people who understood just how dangerous Raniere and his followers had become – and its underlying purpose was to spur local law enforcement authorities in the Albany, NY area to do something to stop them before they did even more harm.

That, of course, didn’t happen because many of those local law enforcement authorities had been bought off or scared off by the cult and the financial resources provided to it by Clare and Sara Bronfman. Indeed, it was not until another five years had passed that Frank Parlato was able to get law enforcement officials to begin investigating what had, by then, grown into a full-fledged international crime syndicate.

And even then, it was a group of law enforcement officials who were more than a hundred miles away from the scene of most of the crimes who began investigating Raniere and his followers – and who are in the process of bringing them to justice!

To this day, not one charge has ever been brought in Albany County or Saratoga County against Raniere or any of his followers. Nor has any New York State governmental agency ever disciplined any member of NXIVM.

Whether those law enforcement and government officials who did nothing – and those who actively aided and abetted the Raniere/Bronfman criminal enterprise – will ever be brought to justice is doubtful. But people should never forget that the NXIVM crime syndicate could have – and should have – been stopped a lot sooner than it was.

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2012-ohara-v-raniere.pdf