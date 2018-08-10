Kathy Russell stands strong – for NXIVM – as Bronfman sisters likely foot legal bill for ‘fall gal’

Two sources tell me that Kathy Russell is standing tall: She will not flip on Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman.

This may be the true reason her attorney recently withdrew from the case.

Why did he leave?

Kathy’s attorney, William Fanciullo, a top flight Albany attorney, may have dropped Kathy – or perhaps the Bronfmans fired him.

Either way, Kathy has been assured – my sources inform me – that she will get an attorney who will properly defend [Keith and Clare] and her [in that order] and the legal bills will be paid for her defense – by the Bronfmans – as long as she does not cooperate with the prosecution.

This may require her to take the fall for Keith and Clare.

William Fanciullo is a top flight Albany attorney, according to sources in the Albany legal community. The money was there to pay him - from whom we can only guess, but it hardly matters - Fanciullo no longer represents Kathy Russell.

William Fanciullo has withdrawn from the case. He represented Kathy Russell – perhaps a little too zealously. Kathy may be designated to take the fall. She signed everything, not Keith, Nancy, or Karen. Her attorney might have tried to warn her – but when you have lawyers assigned to various defendants being paid by one of the defendants – conflicts may arise. Exit one honest attorney.

I believe Russell has been for years targeted as a ‘fall gal’ for NXIVM and that’s the reason she was tasked with signing so many curious documents – as opposed to the one who told her to sign the documents – and oftentimes the preparer of those documents – Karen Unterreiner.

Longtime NXIVM co-conspirator Karen Abney put up the $25,000 cash bail for Russell. It is not known whose money that is but it is curious that it was put up in cash and not a bail bond – which would have cost far less.



