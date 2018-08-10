Larry Shea rebuts Pea Onyu – how do you know your Vanguard is not a murderer

By Larry Shea

Dear Ms. Onyou,

With all due respect, how do you know that your statement, “No Mr. Shea; Keith did not murder anyone,” is true?

Stooping to disrespectful name-calling because I had the audacity to ask you if ‘”you actually support the following admission that was made by your Vanguard: ‘I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs, and because of their beliefs, and because of the things that I’ve said; and I’m mindful of that,”‘ is not the kind of civil response that I would have expected from the eternal wife of Vanguard.

Please, excuse me for assuming that you were more enlightened than such a response would indicate.

I asked you if you supported Keith Alan Raniere’s admission that he had people killed, i.e., murdered. I do not think that you answered my question. Rather you appear to have side-stepped it by comparing Keith Raniere to great teachers like Mahatma Gandhi and Jesus Christ and to their causes and to Keith’s noble cause.

Ms. Onyou, you resorted to two flawed arguments in your reply to me. First, Keith Alan Raniere boasted about having people murdered; that is as clear as clear can be. However, you put words into Keith Raniere’s mouth by making the unsubstantiated statement to me that “He did not mean he was killing anybody.”

Ms. Onyou, Keith Raniere was not using the present tense when he clearly stated, “I’ve had people killed…” How do you know that Keith Alan Raniere has not had people killed? He clearly states that he has had people killed. By his own admission, Keith Alan Raniere is a murderer!

How can you possibly interpret his clear admission of having “had people killed” as “He was saying people died for his noble cause?” Did you mean to say that Keith Alan Raniere was having people killed “for his noble cause?” Could you please clarify what you mean by “He was saying people died for his noble Cause?” We would all love to know who these people who died are! Could you please just give us their names?

Your second argument is flawed as well. You may personally believe that Keith Alan Raniere is a “world teacher.” I accept that it is your right to have such a high opinion of “your eternal husband.” However, comparing your hubby to Mahatma Gandhi and Jesus Christ has a ring of hollowness to it. The charges against these two unquestionably great teachers, Gandhi and Jesus, when they were brought in front of the authorities, did not include money laundering, sex-trafficking, forced labor, identity theft, obtaining property through fraud & extortion, and identity theft for smuggling illegal aliens into the USA. However, these are charges that the DOJ has entered against Keith Alan Raniere and other members of his “organized racketeering enterprise.”

Ms. Onyou, would you please be so kind and considerate as to simply answer my original question: “Do you actually support the following admission that was made by you Vanguard?” Please just answer it either yes or no. Thank you very much.

Ms. Onyou,I am not insensitive to the emotional loss that must be feeling regarding your separation from your eternal husband. Have you had a chance to visit Keith at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY? How is he faring? Would he be willing to give me an interview? I know that I am asking you a lot of question but I am really only looking for the facts madam. Thank you so very much.

Artist's conception of Pea Onyu.

Although Frank Report has no actual photograph of Pea Onyu – this is my rather crude attempt to portray what I think she might possibly look like.