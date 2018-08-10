Nancy Salzman gets yet another attorney – likely on Bronfman sisters’ dime

It seems Clare and Sara Bronfman have put up more money to fight their legal fight against the US Attorney EDNY – possibly secreting assets to liquidate in order to pay more attorneys to wage their continuous war to stay in business and keep out of prison.

Now, Nancy Salzman has yet another attorney, Robert A. Soloway of Manhattan.





Soloway [above] is a law partner of one of Salzman’s other attorneys David Stern [below].

David Stern – best known for his defense of alleged murderers in capital punishment cases.

Nancy’s latest attorney, Robert A. Soloway, is a founding member of the firm Rothman, Schneider, Soloway & Stern, LLP and heads the firm’s civil rights and personal injury section.

He began his law career as an associate with Munves, Tanenhaus & Storch, P.C., where his practice focused on the defense of asbestos-­related personal injury claims on behalf of a Fortune 500 company.

In 1985, he joined Jacobs & Deutsch, P.C. as an associate concentrating in general corporate and tort litigation, contracts, and real estate.

In 1987, he joined the Criminal Defense Division of the Legal Aid Society as a staff attorney, where he represented indigent individuals accused of crimes in the Supreme and Criminal Courts of New York State. He and his partners founded Rothman, Schneider, Soloway & Stern, LLP in 1993, and he maintains a diverse practice including criminal trial and appeal matters, civil rights, and general injury litigation.

​In addition to trial and appeal of serious criminal cases, including murder, rape, terrorism, and the defense of narcotics crimes, Robert served as lead counsel in civil actions, and earned millions in settlements and jury verdicts for clients in litigation of false arrests, police brutality, malicious criminal prosecution, as well as slip and falls, medical and legal malpractice, and automobile accident cases.

The number of attorneys now stand at 18 – which will go up to 19 if the Bronfman sisters decide to hire a new attorney for Kathy Russell.

Keith Alan Raniere

1 Marc Agnifilo – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

2 Paul DerOhannesian II – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

3 Danielle R. Smith – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

4 Jacob Kaplan – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

5 Teny R. Geragos – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

6 Brian Poe – Fort Worth, TX

Allison Mack

7 Steven Kobre

8 William F. McGovern

9 Sean S. Buckley

Clare Bronfman

10 Dennis Burke –Ballard Spahr

11 Susan R. Necheles – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

12 Kathleen E. Cassidy – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

13 Gedalia Stern – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

Nancy Salzman

14 Michael J. Sullivan

15 David Stern

16. Robert A. Soloway

Lauren Salzman

17 Hector J. Diaz – Quarles & Brady,

18 James L. Burke – Quarles & Brady

Kathy Russell

19 To Be Determined – likely by the Bronfman sisters.





In addition, Nicki Clyne – who has not yet been charged – has retained New York criminal lawyer, Edward Sapone, a founding partner of Sapone & Petrillo, LLP of New York City. An online profile says Sapone “focuses his practice on handling state and federal criminal defense cases that involve the following matters: white collar, financial, fraud, violent and narcotics crimes.”





Nicki Clyne’s criminal lawyer. It is not known whether he will be needed to defend his client.