Kathy Russell presents ‘Movie of Honor’: Ibsen’s ‘An Enemy of the People,’ January 21st

Thanks to the good offices of our friend, Kathy Russell, who apparently remains entrenched in NXIVM, Frank Report is proud to make an announcement on her behalf for the entire NXIVM Community. Before reading further and so that Kathy does not get in trouble, no, Keith, Kathy did not submit this to me directly. A friend of hers did.

By Kathy Russell

The Movie of Honor resumes next Sunday, January 21st, with Arthur Miller’s variation of Henrik Ibsen’s play, An Enemy of the People. A relevant and timely piece that calls to question “for the good of the people”.

The architecture of this play can be built and be equally relevant to almost any time in history– especially today.

In this play, we witness the transformation of a small town as it divides with regard to the characters’ process in questioning truth and what is right.

The events that unfold seem almost inconceivable. When a duplicitous reign perceives a threat to maintain power and control, a virus of hysteria grows in the majority. This virus grows to become a ravaged beast bent on dulling the hearts and confusing the minds of the majority, warping what is right and good for many to what is detrimental and self-serving to a controlling few. As the general majority amps up their hysteria, their ability and push to assertively question begins to erode to blindly follow.

As the plot unfolds, it’s the small steps that seem to go unnoticed. Each archetype plays a pivotal role; individual choices slowly erode principles as fear encroaches. All coalesce together symbiotically to orchestrate this moral human failure.

Witnessing the underpinnings of this parable will inspire awareness, conviction of principles, and an honor for the preciousness of humanity.

An enemy of the people?