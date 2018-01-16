Guest View: Monte Blu is Keith Raniere

Guest View: By One Who Has Insight

Keith, I know this is you pretending to be Monte Blu. I also get that, you sick fuck, you think you are romancing the women the same way Monte Blue did in his movies, and you get a kick out of using a handle that describes you, but still hides you.

I still know it’s you, motherfucker.

Dude, if you wanna comment here, for fucks sake, man up, stop pretending to be a woman. Comment with your real name, or at least your real gender. After all, this time, teaching everyone about trial by media, and justice, you should be ashamed of yourself for all the injustice you have done, not to mention you ran away to Mexico like the like coward-nerd you are; and now you don’t even have the balls to come out as yourself, despite all the billions of Bronfman money you control.

Shame on you motherfucker.

The actor Monte Blue died long ago.

nauseating, nauseous, noisome, queasy, loathsome, offensive, sickening, vile(adj) causing or able to cause nausea "a nauseating smell"; "nauseous offal"; "a sickening stench" fetid, foetid, foul, foul-smelling, funky, noisome, smelly, stinking, ill-scented(adj) offensively malodorous "a foul odor"; "the kitchen smelled really

The Vanguard, Keith Raniere lives on.

For someone allegedly being the smartest guy in the world, man you must have some fucking low self-esteem to be the way you are… wouldn’t be surprised if it’s all the way in the negative.

Let me tell you what’s gonna happen: The world is gonna boycott your tiny ass, and all your pretend ethical companies. You won’t even be able to hide in Fiji, Mexico, or anywhere else on earth. You are gonna rot the rest of your life in solitude in Jail. You are done.

Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

A photoshopped picture of Keith Raniere entitled: Ghost of Christmas Future:.