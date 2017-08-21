It’s a Boy: Marianna Fernandez gives birth to a boy, father said to be Keith Raniere

A source has informed Frank Report that Marianna Fernandez has given birth to a baby boy. The father is said to be Keith Raniere.

Details are scarce. Frank Report is expecting more news about the newborn within the next 24 hours.

This will be the second known child born of one of Mr. Raniere’s inner circle of women in the last decade. It is the first child for Miss Fernandez, according to sources.

Miss Fernandez lives ménage à trois with Mr. Raniere and actress Allison Mack in a spacious home in Clifton Park, NY.

More than a dozen women have claimed Mr. Raniere promised them they would bear his “golden child”. To date, none of them ever bore him a child.

Reportedly Mr. Raniere has ordered at least eight abortions of women of his inner circle. Most are said to be on birth control.

In acknowledging Miss Fernandez’s child as his own, Mr. Raniere is departing from the manner in which he treated what many believe was his first born child, a boy named Gaelen, born around 2007.

It is well documented that Mr. Raniere told followers Gaelen was an orphan whose mother died giving him birth. He said the father was unknown.

In reality, Kristin Keeffe, a long time inner circle woman, was the mother.

Miss Keeffe told friends that she was coerced into telling Mr. Raniere’s followers a lie about her son. She evidently did not want her boy to grow up in a community where people believed the lie that his mother died giving him birth.

Mr. Raniere did not admit he was the father. Mr. Raniere’s name is not on Gaelen’s birth certificate. He reportedly never spent any time with Gaelen or allowed Gaelen to refer to him as “Dad” or “Father.”

Miss Keeffe said Mr. Raniere was conducting a series of experiments on the boy, which she felt were psychologically harmful. With the help of the New York State Police, she escaped from the Raniere-compound with her son.

Rodger Kirsopp, a senior investigator for the Campus Sexual Assault Unit of the New York State Police, told me that he helped Miss Keeffe escape from Mr. Raniere.

The New York State Police assisted Miss Keeffe in finding domestic violence shelters for her and her son. She is still in hiding.

After she left, Miss Keeffe alleged that Mr. Raniere had committed a number of criminal actions.

Mr. Raniere is believed to have retained individuals to find Miss Keeffe. He also brought a paternity suit against her, according to sources, claiming he was the father of Gaelen and wanted custody of his son.

With reports of cheating by Mr. Raniere’s harem members, at least one source said it might not be advisable to get a DNA test to find out the true paternity of the boy.

“It would be an ironic twist of fate that Raniere denied his own son then proclaimed another boy was his who really wasn’t his at all,” said the source.

He emerges from his bedroom on his birthday.

Is Keith Raniere a new father?

Keith Raniere claimed he was a virtual Einstein when he was just a babe. Hopefully the newborn will not inherit his father's trait of pathological lying.

Keith Raniere claimed he was a virtual Einstein when he was just a babe. Hopefully the newborn will not inherit his father’s trait of pathological lying.

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Mariana Fernandez

Marianna Fernandez has reportedly given birth to a baby boy. He may be Keith Raniere’s child.

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