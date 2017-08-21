Reader: “Get all the data'” on Keith Raniere to make “informed decision”

A reader commented:





MORE DATA IS NEEDED









The Dalai Lama asked Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman to be transparent in 2009. They chose to ignore his message. Happily, before V- Week a great deal will become abundantly transparent.

Ask Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and [Prefect] Nancy Salzman if any woman has been branded on their pubic region. Ask if any woman has given collateral. Then investigate if they lied to you.

Anyone at V-Week should stream Holy Hell on Netflix. It’s a documentary about the Buddhafield cult. There are many parallels between the leader “Michel” and Vanguard [Keith Raniere].





Vanguard and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] promote that people in NXIVM should not read the negative media stories about them because it may “forever change your internal representation of the mission” and “prevent your ability to become integrated or work with Keith and Nancy.”





Translation: This is thought control of the highest order. Instilling fear in students that if they read or entertain ideas about negative information reported to the media by first hand witnesses of Keith and Nancy’s conduct, they may be forever lost. Never grow.

Massive contradiction: How does this relate to “Getting all the data to make informed decisions”? The getting all the data philosophy espoused in NXIVM only applies to everyone and everything but Keith and Nancy’s conduct?

Get all the data folks. Do your homework on Keith and Nancy, evaluate everything you have experienced and seen. Do it like your life depends on it because it does. The handful of super wealthy at the top of the hierarchy of NXIVM don’t have any conscience or concern for your life, your success. Zip. Nada.

They could be stealing your life as I write this. How would you know? What if that’s true?

Study. Research. Interview. Look around you. Ask questions. What’s the worst thing that could happen? What could be the downside?

Nothing will happen, there is no downside. You will then be in a position to make informed, rational decisions, based on the data. If it turns out all the negative things are true wouldn’t it be better to know now? If it’s not true, wouldn’t it be better to know that for certain?