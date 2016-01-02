Is Raniere’s treatment of Natalie that of a Vanguard?

He is a Vanguard?

Who, among the lowest of you, would treat en ex girlfriend/boyfriend this way?

With millions at your disposal and with an array of lovers at your disposal – who among you would do what Keith Raniere has done to Toni Natalie?

After she broke up with him 16 years ago, Raniere did the following to Toni Natalie:

He sued her repeatedly

Arranged for followers to sue her

When her legal bills exceeded her assets, had his lawyers block her bankruptcy, for 8 years.

Sent her threatening letters

Encouraged his female followers to harass her

Allegedly had followers break into her house

Sent law enforcement to her door

Contacted the US Attorney and the FBI to encourage an investigation

Had his followers compile a financial report on her

He released it to the media and law enforcement

Hired a private investigator to monitor her

Tried to lure her to Mexico to allegedly have her arrested

Contacted her family and threatened them

Called her and threatened her

Pressed criminal charges (even hiring a former Albany County Chief Assistant DA to use his influence to get an indictment)

Got her indicted.

For 16 years Keith Raniere has used the wealth at his disposal to haunt this woman. He has impoverished her, and tried to imprison her. (And is still trying).

Even if she has done something not very nice to Raniere, (she spoke badly about him) it does not justify what he has done to her.

He has wealth at his disposal; she is bankrupt; he has followers and a harem of love slaves; she is just trying to live her life without Raniere; along the way he has made that life miserable for her.

Who calls him Vanguard? His actions are that of a devil.

Who calls him compassionate or merciful?

Who has mercy for this woman?

Among his followers there are none.

“We are followers of the Vanguard.”

Who has compassion for this woman?

Followers of the Vanguard, ask yourself this question: What kind of sickness makes a man hunt a woman for 16 years?

What could she possibly do (or did) to him that justifies this?

Nancy Salzman

Toni Natalie with Nancy Salzman in the late 1990’s

Toni Natalie has been hunted by Keith Raniere for 16 years and the hunt continues.