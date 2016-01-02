Vanguard’s ‘new tools’ not like the old tools of Buddha, Gandhi, Christ

In our previous posts we discussed Keith Raniere, the Vanguard’s treatment of Toni Natalie, his ex-girlfriend.

With millions at his disposal and with an array of lovers, we listed 16 actions (see bottom of page for list) that Raniere did to hurt her.

He might say it was to bring her to justice.

Keith Raniere’s followers like to compare him to the compassionate Buddha.

The Buddha is quoted as saying, “Hatred does not cease through hatred at any time. Hatred ceases through love. This is an unalterable law.”

“Have compassion for all beings, rich and poor alike; each has their suffering. Some suffer too much, others too little.”

“Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.”

“To understand everything is to forgive everything.”

According to Raniere’s website: “Scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author Keith Raniere has devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics.”

If what he has done to Toni Natalie is an expression of the “new tools” for “human empowerment” and “ethics” we can see that it is very different than the old tools taught by Buddha and Christ.

Or even 20th century tools taught by Gandhi, Martin Luther King or Mother Teresa.

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.” Mahatma Gandhi

“Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.”

Martin Luther King Jr.

“These are the few ways we can practice humility…. To pass over the mistakes of others. To accept insults and injuries. To accept being slighted, forgotten and disliked. To be kind and gentle even under provocation.” –Mother Teresa

But Raniere can offer quotations too.

Here are three of his quotes: “Humans can be noble. The question is: Will we put forth what is necessary?”

Did Raniere put forth an effort to be noble toward Natalie?

“When we smile, the world smiles with us: each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for human kind.”

Did Raniere bring joy to Natalie?

And finally: Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.

Here we see Raniere’s words and actions are one. He has had the “emotional strength” to destroy her life.

Raniere has known what to do with Toni Natalie – attack her endlessly.

“To be wronged is nothing, unless you continue to remember it,” said Confucius, 2500 years ago.

Raniere has an uncommonly good memory.

“Hate is more lasting than dislike,” said the Fuehrer.

And he said, “I do not see why man should not be just as cruel as nature.”

It seems Raniere’s new tools are not so new at all.

16 actions by Keith Raniere against Toni Natalie in 16 years

He sued her

Arranged for his followers to sue her

When her legal bills exceeded her assets, he tried to block her bankruptcy

Sent her threatening letters

Encouraged his female followers to harass her

Allegedly had followers break into her house

Sent law enforcement to her door

Contacted the US Attorney and FBI to encourage an investigation

Had followers compile a financial report on her

Released it to the media and law enforcement

Hired a private investigator to monitor her

Tried to lure her to Mexico to allegedly have her arrested

Contacted her family and threatened them

Called her and threatened her

Pressed criminal charges

Got her indicted.