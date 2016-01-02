Raniere reveals he may be a sociopath when ‘lovesick’ letter and subsequent actions are compared

Keith Raniere vowed undying love to Toni Natalie and subsequently he showed undying hate.

A reader, commenting on Raniere’s Love Letter to Woman He Tried to Destroy, wrote:

“Wow. Keith Raniere is – without a doubt – a horrible romantic writer. His over the top sentimental ‘bullyshyte’ can only be described as sociopathic”.

The reader refers to a website. Lovefraud.com and this link: http://www.lovefraud.com/anderly-publishing/red-flags-of-love-fraud/red-flags-of-love-fraud-chapter-5-the-sociopathic-seduction/

From that website, we learn that:

“Sociopaths engage in calculated seduction. When sociopaths overwhelm you with attention and affection, they are not sharing the spontaneous outpouring of love in their hearts. They are employing premeditated tactics designed to achieve their objectives of power, control and sex.”

Is Keith Raniere a sociopath and not an enlightened Vanguard of a new philosophical and ethical movement?

This is up to the reader to ascertain .

Apparently Raniere is capable of making huge blunders or telling whoppers. It is either one or the other since what he tells people turns out to be at times spectacularly untrue.

For instance, Raniere told Toni Natalie, according to both Natalie and several other ex-NXIVM members, that she was the “chosen one” who was to give birth to his child that would change the course of history, etc.

Again from the Lovefraud website: “Sociopaths (pile) on affection and (express) their love:

Raniere (his words in red) wrote to Natalie:

We had so much to build together (remember negotiating at shows, remember how great it was!)

Who else would ever be so committed, so loyal?

My angel, my all, my very self… .my thoughts go out to you, my Immortal Beloved.

Sociopaths radiate a high-spirited energy, an exuberance, a magnetism.

I can provide a little magic (and sometimes a whole lot more) that helps make things OK.

(Raniere writing to Natalie, referring to her in the third person) She loved the soft caresses and the deep connection we had through our eyes. She recognized there was no one else for her and experienced the true feeling of completion when she opened herself to me.

We had a dance where we held hands and I would sing to her as she held her head up against mine.

Sociopaths have a way with words…. (a) natural ability to always say the right thing.

Dear Sweetheart, you may now understand for the first time truly how I love you.

I dance with my Sweetheart forever in my dreams

Whatever you are going through in life, it is always better to have a person of true strength and ability to help. I know I can help. Easily.

Sociopaths (are) pleasant, fun and exciting (at first)

We … have so many memories to cherish. I will forever miss my Sweetheart so much.

Each night, I meet with her and we hold hands and Oh, how we danced.

I dance with my Sweetheart forever in my dreams,

Sociopaths seemed to be soul mates

(A) perfect love once experienced.

(L)ove me – today – yesterday – what tearful longings for you – you – you – my life – my all

Ever thine, Ever mine, Ever ours

Sociopaths like to encourage pity.

I can live only wholly with you or not at all.

I will forever miss my Sweetheart so much.

You once spoke the words of the Immortal Beloved to me, you swore on the life of your son that it was thus. Could these words ever apply to anyone else but us?

So what makes Raniere a possible sociopath and not just a forlorn lover who truly loved his girlfriend and tried to woo her back with words of love he meant from his very soul?

How about the fact that he sued her repeatedly, arranged for his followers to sue her, when her legal expenses exceeded her assets, he tried to block her bankruptcy for eight years, sent her threatening letters, encouraged his female followers to harass her, and allegedly break into her house, sent law enforcement to her door, contacted the US Attorney and the FBI to get a criminal investigation launched, had his followers compile a financial report on her which he released to the media and law enforcement, hired a private investigator to monitor her, tried to lure her to Mexico to allegedly have her arrested, contacted her family and threatened them, called her and threatened her, pressed criminal charges (even hiring as an attorney a former Albany County Chief Assistant DA to use his influence to get an indictment after three prosecutors turned down the case) and ultimately after 14 years of harassment got his “Immortal Beloved” indicted for a computer trespass charge (an E felony) and used the wealth at his disposal to destroy her life since the day she left him to this very day.

For 16 years he has haunted her and used the Bronfman millions to attack this woman.

That is, arguably, the actions of a sociopath.

And every word he wrote to Toni Natalie in his love letter seems to be evidently either delusional or a lie.

Toni Natalie, a victim of Raniere?