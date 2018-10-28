International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is November 17 – time to remember those who came too close to Keith Raniere

The Saturday before the American Thanksgiving is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

This year it falls on Saturday, November 17. The day is designated for people who are affected by suicide loss to gather in their local communities to try to find comfort and gain understanding and share stories of healing and hope.

The 2018 International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day program is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Their events, which are held in various communities, are intended to help people feel that, if someone they love has died by suicide, they are not alone. There are events in many cities and it’s an opportunity for survivors to share their grief, reach out for support, and support others.

For those affected by the monstrous one – Keith Raniere – who had a hand in – and perhaps was directly responsible for the deaths of several people, this may be of some interest.

It is not known if some of the people who died and have been declared suicides or presumptive suicides were truly suicides.

Whether they were murders or suicides – or a hybrid of the two – is something time may disclose.

Does the Rat really know what happened to Kristin Snyder?

Kristin Snyder was affected by NXIVM and her mentor Keith Raniere. It is not known if she was murdered or committed suicide – possibly with Raniere’s assistance – or if something else happened. She disappeared in 2003 and her body has never been found.

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Toni Natalie once wrote for Frank Report, “After my brother’s alleged suicide in 2009, I had a tattoo placed on my back; coming or going, everyone knew where I stood, as it reads: ‘In war, truth is the first casualty, but not this time.’”

Some people strongly believe Raniere had a hand in his demise.

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Gina Hutchinson is believed to have seen Raniere in a hotel room just hours before she left for Woodstock and was found shot in the head with a gun laying at her side. Prior to that, several ultra-thin women were seen going into her hotel room.

Yet, when Keith heard Gina had died, he acted like he had not seen her in months or years.

"I've had people killed for my beliefs ... and for theirs" - Keith Alan Raniere

“I’ve had people killed for my beliefs … and for theirs” – Keith Alan Raniere

It is not known if Gina was murdered or assisted mightily in killing herself. But it is known that Raniere played a heavy part in her life and likely in her demise – from the time as a young man in his mid-twenties when he raped the 14-year-old girl – to likely the day before her death – and then his pretense that he “wished he had stayed more in her life”, while wiping away a tear.

November 17, is a day of meaning for those who have been hurt by NXIVM.

For more information about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention