Original FAQ for Girls By Design – authored by Kristin Kruek [ghost written by Ranniere?]

Thanks to the Wayback Machine, the original FAQ [Frequently Asked Questions] – placed online by Girls By Design [www.girlsbydesign.com] is available for our review.

Girls By Design or GBD was designed to attract young teen girls [girls only] to a special group – organized by Kristin Kreuk – TV actress and NXIVM coach – ostensibly to help them and teach them new things.

Yes you are that girl ---

It was nice – or was it – that a famous TV star would be interested in holding events and providing a forum for teen girls?

The presence of the monster in the shadows – that monster being Keith Alan Raniere and his penchant for little girls – makes it all suspicious and given rise to some controversial discussion on Frank Report.

Kruek was a coach for NXIVM – the organization that Raniere led. She was a Yellow Sash with Two Stripes – a rank which costs much time and a lot of money to obtain.

Kreuk was, along with Allison Mack, the poster girl for NXIVM recruitment. Kruek lent her name to college surveys on NXIVM-controlled websites and appeared in concerts where college students were pitched by NXIVM for recruitment into the group.

Many believe Kreuk was used – whether knowingly or not – to recruit teen girls – first into Girls By Design – then later into NXIVM [or Jness – a women’s offshoot of NXIVM] and then in time – for a select few – for Raniere’s delectation and personal exploitation. This has never been proven.

It is not known who designed the FAQ below – although Kreuk is the front-women for the GBD group.

Here is the FAQ as of June 29, 2012:

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Q: What is a Girls by Design workshop?

A: The mission of the GBD workshops is to bring teens together and aid them in building a strong sense of self, and an ability to empathize with those around them. GBD workshops are built around creativity, fun and holistic learning. Check out our past workshop with Time Out Retreat

Q: How can I get a Girls by Design Workshop in my city/country?

A: Keep checking the site to see where we will be holding our next workshops.

Q: I am not in your demographic; can I still be involved?

A: Yes! You can spread the word, be an example, send us info on any amazing females out there, send info on companies that you support… you get the idea.

Q: Why only girls and not boys?

A: Um… Girls are better. No! We actually noticed a fairly significant lack of content building and social networking sites that are female-only. Our content will be geared specifically towards ladies for now.

Q: Do you have an address/PO box that I can send mail to?

A: PO Box #19158 Fourth Ave RPO Vancouver BC V6K 4R8 (this is NOT the place to send Kristin or Smallville Fan Mail)

Q: What do you do with our information?

A: We give it all to the government! Just kidding! We use your information for demographic purposes and, if you’re cool with getting some newsletters from us every now and then, we’ll use it for that too. Your personal information remains private!

Q: Can we make suggestions? If so, where?

A: You can! We love suggestions. Please send them to info@girlsbydesign.com.

Q: How can I contribute?

A: YAY! We love contributors… you can spread the word, be the example, and if you really want to go crazy submit writing for the blog and Newsletter. Check the blogs sidebar to find out how!

Q: How do I get off your newsletter?

A: Email us from the email account you want removed. We’ll make sure you get promptly removed and we won’t bug you anymore!

Q: How do I delete my account?

A: See: How do I get off your newsletter?

Q: Why doesn’t my password work?

A: Have you tried resetting it? Give that a shot but if you still have issues, email us!

Q: Is this all there is to Girls by Design?!

A: Of course not! This new blog is the just the next step, we have many more amazing things to follow, the GBD Empire will soon be underway. Click here to read out Press Package.

Q: Who did such a beautiful job on your website?

A: Our amazing web team, Cory – designer extraordinaire and our Javascript ninja, Adam.

The GBD blog has many things of interest. Unfortunately, you cannot view it without a password.

Young girls were invited to join GBD website. Here are their Sexy Seven questions:

The http://www.girlsbydesign.com website today requires a password. Why?

Happily, the Wayback Machine captured plenty of pages of the GBD blog before GBD went secretive.

Here, for example, is a quote for teen girls found on GBD:

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places” – Ernest Hemingway.

It seems odd that that this quote is meant for teen girls. Not to read something sinister into everything Keith Raniere is involved in, but the quote sounds like it could be planned as a prep for statutory rape.

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Here is another quote from GBD:

“The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars.”

― Jack Kerouac, On the Road

Not to suspect Keith of ill motives – but I wonder if this isn’t how Keith himself would like to be described to teen girls?

The blog even has a section on anorexia – which may be perfectly well-intended – and if some of us didn’t know that Keith was mad about thin teen girls – it would pass the smell test without a second thought – as simply being helpful to girls with eating disorders.

The question in the end is –was Kristin Kreuk just trying to be helpful, trying to donate time to help little girls, or even having a wee bit of selfish motive -but not sinister – of just trying to build a fan base?

Or is there something darker behind it? And then, if there was- if there was a Keith Raniere plan to get a ripe few teen girls within his dominion – by slow frog-boiling little ones – perhaps those without proper parental care or guidance – slowly over to Clifton Park for mentoring – perhaps some tutoring on Algebra or Latin – he is an expert in Latin – then the true question is – how much did Kreuk know?

Maybe not anything at all, but she would have to be rather stupid and oblivious, both to know nothing.

Head up in her ass stupid. Consider this – that the date of the screenshot capture of the FAQ was June 29, 2012 – four months after Raniere was exposed in the pages of the Albany Times Union as a stinking pedophile with a predilection for teen girls. The story even exposed how, with the help of other women, Raniere accomplished his designs on young girls.

It may not have been by design – this Girls by Design – it could be a coincidence that a top coach for Keith Raniere – who happened to have fame and be a attractive to teen girls who wanted to be like her – is promoting a teen girls group [it had to be only girls].

A coincidence? Sure it could be. But then again enough coincidences, as they say in the FBI, make a fact.

A photo used on Girls By Design [GBD] encouraging young girls to write about themselves and submit it to GBD.

You could also wind up with more, much more…