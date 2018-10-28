Shadow State: Allison Mack is no different from an Inner City Pimp

By Shadow State 1958

Pimps brand their prostitutes to show ownership.

From the Irish Mirror

Pictured: Trafficked prostitutes BRANDED by pimps to show they ‘own’ them





From the Toronto Star

Canadian girls are being beaten, branded, bought and sold in hotels and motels, and along highways across Ontario.





From the New York Times

She Has a Pimp’s Name Etched on Her

“An alleged pimp indicted … in Manhattan is accused of tattooing his street name on a prostitute’s neck, along with a bar code. He allegedly tattooed another prostitute with a symbol of his name on her pubic area, along with a dollar sign. In each case, the message was clear: They were his property, and they were for sale.”

Branded by a pimp, sex-trafficking victim speaks out | The Seattle Times

From Billings, Montana

Pimps brand the women in their “stables,” as if they were cattle.





Allison Mack is no different from an Inner City Pimp.

Allison Mack is pure EVIL.

Branding torture

Starvation 800 calorie per day diets (with regular weigh-ins)

Sleep deprivation (with 3 am walks with the Vanguard to do whatever he asks)

Readiness drills – day and night – with texts that had to be responded to within minutes or everyone in the group was punished

Dr Porter’s fright experiments – watching videos of actual rapes and brutal murders

Punishing slaves by paddling them and putting them in cages

The book about torture in Keith Raniere’s library

A children’s school – Rainbow Cultural Garden

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk recruiting girls and college students

Allison Mack allegedly fondling an eight-year-old.

The DOJ indictment of Allison Mack.

“RANIERE and his inner circle, including the defendants CLARE BRONFMAN, ALLISON MACK, KATHY RUSSELL, LAUREN SALZMAN AND NANCY SALZMAN, also known as “Prefect,” and others known and unknown, comprised an organized criminal enterprise (the “Enterprise”).

“The defendant ALLISON MACK was a member of the Enterprise and a high-ranking member of Nxivm. At various times relevant to the Indictment, MACK was also a first line master in DOS

The pattern of racketeering activity through which the defendants: KEITH RANIERE, CLARE BRONFMAN, ALLISON MACK, KATHY RUSSELL, LAUREN SALZMAN and NANCY SALZMAN, together with others, agreed to conduct the affairs of the Enterprise consisted of the racketeering acts set forth in paragraphs 17 to 34 Defendants KEITH RANIERE, ALLISON MACK and LAUREN SALZMAN, together with others, did knowingly and intentionally steal property by extortion,

Sex Trafficking of Jane Doe 5

Forced Labor of Jane Doe 5

State Law Extortion of Jane Doe 5

COUNT TWO

Forced Labor Conspiracy)

COUNT THREE

(Wire Fraud Conspiracy)

COUNT FOUR:

(Sex Trafficking Conspiracy)

COUNT FIVE

(Sex Trafficking – Jane Doe 5)

COUNT SIX

(Attempted Sex Trafficking – Jane Doe 8

https://artvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Nxivm-Indictment.pdf

But I suppose you know more than the DOJ and FBI.