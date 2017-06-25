In every new religion, there are two kinds of followers: lay people who spend little time or effort in the cause and the truly faithful. To the latter, the inner mysteries are revealed.

In every religion, during its beginnings, there are some who call it a “cult.” It gets that name because the truly faithful are zealous about their prophet and his message.

Keith Raniere, known to his followers as Vanguard, is believed to be the savior of womankind by his followers.

His “Prefect”, Nancy Salzman, is led to teach his followers in a manner different than what is taught to rank and file students in Executive Success Programs’ classes.

According to those who have been introduced to the mysteries of the inner circle, Prefect teaches female slaves of Vanguard [Master Raniere] they are “stewards of the mysteries“. This is why they are tested for secrecy, with the privilege of giving collateral so they may receive secret wisdom without fear.

The Vanguard brings to light hidden things of darkness, and makes manifest secrets of the heart: then every woman shall praise him. And bear upon her pubic region the brand of the initials “K-R”.

Prefect teaches women to be “fools for Vanguard’s sake, but to be wise in Vanguard” for women are weak, but Vanguard is strong.

The slave-women are honorable, even if despised by the world.

Today, they hunger on low calorie diets, and appear naked when he commands, and live where he tells them to, and work to aid his mission. One day, they shall lead women of all nations.

Although they are reviled today, the slave-women bless Vanguard; if they are prosecuted, they must not turn state’s evidence but accept prosecution as martyrs of old accepted painful death. If people write things that shame them, they must say nothing to preserve the secrets of Vanguard.

Christ’s disciples were men and let him be crucified. Vanguard’s disciples are women who are willing to be crucified or imprisoned for his sake.

In Vanguard, they have been born and sent on a noble mission and remain faithful to him who shall bring slaves to glory and remembrance of his divine ways as he teaches women in every land. For the kingdom of Vanguard is not in word, but in power.

Shall he come unto you with his magical rod, in love, or in the spirit of meekness?

All women may bow to Vanguard.

All women must bow to Vanguard.

Nancy Salzman

Only the Prefect has rightly understood the mysteries of the Vanguard.