I may start deleting comments that merely attack other commenters

I dislike having to do this – for I very much like comments, and have learned a lot from commenters – but we have arrived at a peculiar place at Frank Report – where a few individuals [some of them posing as others, some of them anonymous] are hijacking the comments section to engage in attacks upon one another – oftentimes on topics entirely unrelated to the posts.

While I have not done this before, I am prepared to delete comments – if the content is nothing more than an attack on other commenters.

What I think has happened is, because of this uncivil tone of attacking one another, some thoughtful readers are opting not to comment.

Before everyone jumps on Scott Johnson – keep in mind that at least he identified himself. His attackers are hiding behind the cloak of anonymity – or posing as him. What I really don’t understand is the anger. The goal of this website is to expose major evil-doers, not attack one another.

This is not to suggest that commenters cannot disagree with each other- but I would really prefer that they refrain from insulting each other and make personal attacks on one another. Why not save the animus for the real criminals?

Like for instance:

The face of a stone cold liar.

Love that expression. His name is Keith Raniere. By the way – if you see that on some photos I have used in the past, the picture now says “Property of the FallofNXIVM.com – that means Frank Report has obtained special permission to use the pictures – but it cannot be used by media without permission of that website. Toni Natalie owns the website “TheFallofNXIVM.com” and she has plans to explain to the world – through podcasts and other methods – to tell her incredible story – and maybe make some money off of it too. Since she was the pioneer of the fall of NXIVM, if anyone is entitled to tell it – her way – and sell it – it is Toni Natalie. She’s been at it the longest.