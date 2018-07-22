Jeffrey Peterson – the man who linked Salinas/NXIVM to Arizona Mafia and ICE – starts tweeting damning pics and info

Jeffrey Peterson, a well known internet entreprenuer, is now in hiding, claiming that the NXIVM/Salinas-Arizona Mafia connection will stop at nothing to destroy him.





He is now bent on taking on the Arizona Mafia. He says his woes began when – through his association with Emiliano Salinas – he declined to join NXIVM [in Mexico it is called ESP].





Peterson has now started a Twitter account to use for telling his story, and sent out his first tweets and a curious picture.





He credited Frank Report for breaking his original story. You can see his Twitter account at: https://twitter.com/realJeffreyP





The first image he tweeted was from a “drunken, sex charged party” that Jeff went to with ICE and DHS officials in Washington, D.C., May of 2014.









Jeffrey Peterson‏ @realJeffreyP 14h14 hours ago





“I went w/top ICE/DHS admins to vulgar, sex charged drunk party in D.C. 5-2014. Talk was int’l $$ xfers, Emiliano Salinas of #NXIVM, visas 4 Mexicans, more. Pic is Radha Sekar, CFO of ICE. Suzy Barr there+others. I left. #NXIVM #WalkAway #FoxNews #CrookedHillary #ClintonBodyCount













According to Peterson, “Among many topics discussed that day (with the group, at the party) were international money transfers, Emiliano Salinas of NXIVM Mexico, ways to obtain (immigration) visas for Mexicans bypassing standard DHS [Department of Homeland Security] procedures, more.”





Peterson says ‘very bad things’ were discussed at that party but said he was far from understanding how it all connected together – with Salinas and NXIVM – at that point.





The woman holding the shot glass in the picture above is Radha Sekar, who was the Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).





Suzy Barr, the former Chief of Staff of ICE, who resigned because she was sued for sexually harassing male ICE employees and border patrol agents, was at the party. Peterson says he has pictures of Barr and others there at the same party, along with Marco Lopez who now works for Carlos Slim and Carlos Salinas.





“Many more dots will be connected,” Peterson claims.





What this potentially means is the unraveling of the NXIVM-Mexican connection that many of us have suspected for years.



