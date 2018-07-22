Raniere gets disciplined by prison authorities – has phone privileges canceled

It may come as no surprise to readers of the Frank Report that Keith Alan Raniere – a/k/a The Vanguard and n/k/a Federal Prisoner 57005-177 – has gotten into a little trouble at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Although sources have not disclosed exactly what transgression(s) he committed, we do know he recently lost his phone privileges – which is a fairly typical “first-time” punishment at MDC and generally lasts for 30-60 days.

In another development, Raniere’s frequent requests for trips to MDC’s Medical Unit have come to a halt after medical staff determined he’s been faking symptoms to get out of his cell for a few hours at a time. The problem for Raniere now is that – if he does come down with a serious medical condition – which is always a possibility at the filthy MDC facility – guards will be reluctant to call the Medical Unit on his behalf.

It also appears Raniere may be making changes to his legal team. Not certain yet whether he’s changing lawyers or adding more, but we may find out more on this front either before – or at – Wednesday’s scheduled status conference.

Lastly, it looks like Raniere may be on the move again – within the MDC facility. He was in a Special Unit – then moved to Sex Offenders. No details have emerged yet but the rumor is he’s going to be headed to yet another unit at MDC.

Stay tuned. There’s likely to be a lot more news coming this week.

As one of one our long-time contributors likes to say, Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock…

He was your Vanguard - lest we forget.

From a high and mighty Vanguard – who had slaves waiting on him hand and foot – the world’s self proclaimed “smartest man” is having a hard time figuring out what to do in prison.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Keith Alan Raniere – the world’s dumbest man – is now forbidden the use of a phone in prison. Whether this punishment was meted out to him for faking illnesses to get out of his cell – and rest at the medical clinic – is not known. In any event, he is not adjusting well to the horrors of MDC.