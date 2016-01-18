How Raniere crooks the legal system (with a partial list of lawyers)

Keith Raniere uses the Bronfman millions to hire attorneys to harass enemies.

Some of the attorneys he has used are:

HARRIS BEACH, PROSKAUER ROSE LLP, (Scott A. Eggers, Scott Harshbarger, Douglas C. Rennie, Peter J.W. Sherwin) LATHAM & WATKINS (Robert Crockett) O’CONNELL & ARONOWITZ, (Stephen R. Coffey, Joshua E. McMahon, Pamela A. Nichols, Michael McDermott, Andrew R. Safranko, Richard H. Weiskopf) DAMON MOREY LLP, (Beth A. Bivona, William F. Savino, Bernard Schenkler, Gregory Zini) and more….

Here is the Raniere model:

NXIVM associates undertake numerous lawsuits and other legal actions intended to silence opponents who have been critical of and/or who have important documents and/or information concerning the company’s operations and/or Raniere’ s lifestyle.

Some of the victims are Barbara J. Bouchey; Susan F. Dones; Stephanie Franco; Anna Logvin; Paul Martin; Toni F. Natalie; Frank Parlato, Jr.; Rick Ross; Morris Sutton; Rochelle Sutton; Joseph O’Hara, Kim M. Woolhouse.

Wherever possible NXIVM/ESP and their allies have sought to have criminal charges brought against these individuals in an attempt to discredit them and cause them personal harm.

The strategy is this:

(a) Multiple causes-of-action;

(b) Onerous and duplicative demands for documents and records;

(c) Extensive motion practice;

(d) Complaints filed with licensing authorities;

(e) Attempts to have criminal charges brought against the opposing party;

(f) Refusal to produce documents and records;

(g) Refusal to produce witnesses;

(h) Perjured testimony;

(i) One or more requests for substitution of counsel;

(j) One or more requests for a change of venue;

(k) Witness intimidation; and

(1) Co-mingling of cases: e.g., using discovery in one case to obtain evidence and information for use in other cases.

Evidently Raniere and company are not above illegally gaining access to their adversaries text messages, emails, providing false and misleading information to the Office of the Albany County District Attorney, providing false and misleading information to various State and Federal law enforcement authorities in an attempt to get adversaries indicted, requiring adversaries they are suing to produce documents and records which were already in the possession of NXIVM thereby forcing them to needlessly expend time and money on this effort; initiating baseless lawsuits and other legal actions against adversaries and abusing the legal process with respect to those lawsuits and other legal actions, thereby requiring adversaries to needlessly expend money on legal fees and eventually forcing several to file for bankruptcy protection; and filing baseless Adversary Proceedings in the adversaries bankruptcy cases, thereby causing adversaries to incur additional legal expenses – and delaying the resolution of those cases.

Raniere, who is also known as Vanguard, is a teacher of ethics and compassion, he says.

One might think to ask him, why does such an ethical, compassionate man needs such a battery of lawyers?