Eyewitness: Raniere got ‘fertility guru’ to ‘pull out blood’ from woman he said would have his avatar baby

Strange?

He’s your Vanguard.

Apparently your Vanguard, Keith Raniere, has told at least several women that if they had sex with him or joined his harem, he would get them pregnant and he, the world’s smartest and most ethical man, would father for them a female child who would be an avatar- a savior of the world.

Sounds irresistible.

Especially to women who were told they could never bear a child.

One such instance was a woman who took Raniere at his word. When she did not get pregnant, despite Raniere’s best and constant efforts, he took an extreme measure.

He engaged a person who he claimed could use some sort of art, magic, or ancient rite or supernatural power to take away whatever obstruction was preventing the woman from getting pregnant with Raniere.

Such was your Vanguard.

An eye witness comes forward with this shocking tale:

Keith wasn’t kidding when he told —- (name of woman is being withheld) that she would have a divine child. I saw him bring in this ‘guru’ – he was really what I would call a ‘snake oil guru’. They brought in this guy – I think he was Indian or Indonesian – some kind of phony guru and he took —- into this room with him.

So this guru goes into the room with her and when they came out he had tissues with blood on it.

And it was given out to the group that this guru reached his hand (mystically) inside her skin and pulled out this blood and now she would get pregnant.

I was floored and I was angry. I thought ‘he is playing on a woman who wants to have children.’ That wasn’t her blood. He was faking her to lead her to believe this was going to cause her to have a child.’

Of course she never had a child.

******

SO what do we make of this, readers>

Of course the woman who told me the story may be lying.

She claims your Vanguard told a woman who never had a child with him that he had visions of them having a child who would be a female avatar.

That child was never born.

His vision proved to be false.

Other women also claim he promised them he father a child with them.

Such is your Vanguard.