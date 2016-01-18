Law Enforcement alert: What are the alleged crimes Raniere/NXIVM did?

The Bronfman sisters (Clare and Sara) have contributed more than $150,000,000 of their personal funds in order to support Keith Raniere and other NXIVM/ESP-related individuals, and NXIVM/ESP-Related Business Entities over the last 12 years.

Although much of this funding has been labeled as “loans” for accounting and tax purposes, there is, in fact, no reasonable expectation that these funds will ever be repaid – and, as a result, should have been treated as taxable income with respect to the entities that received them or as gifts to be taxed to the Bronfmans at gift tax rates.

This may constitute tax evasion on a grand scale.

Some of the other crimes that others have alleged Raniere and Bronfman and co. have committed are: Bank fraud; bribery; business fraud and theft; charities fraud; conspiracy; corruption and/or attempted corruption of public officials; endangering the welfare of a child; filing false instruments; insurance fraud; violations of Federal and State campaign finance statutes and regulations; immigration fraud; labor fraud; mail fraud; money laundering; obstruction of justice; perjury; structuring; tax evasion; tax fraud; theft of services; and wire fraud.

NXIVM/ESP-Related Business Entities do not issue W-2 Forms and/or 1099 Forms with respect to the various commissions and salaries that they pay to their respective staff – and/or with respect to the various non-business related expenditures that they make on behalf of Raniere, Nancy Salzman and other members of NXIVM/ESP.

NXIVM/ESP is structured as a Multi-Level Marketing company and operated as a Ponzi scheme. Raniere is barred from being involved in this type of business structure in New York State – which may be why his name appears on few, if any, documents concerning NXIVM or any of the other related business entities.

There is a fertile field to investigate and the good news is there are plenty of witnesses who undoubtedly will seek to save themselves by testifying to what they have seen.

Keep it in mind.