Heidi Hutchinson – on Pam, Barb, Nancy and the monster Keith Raniere

Combing through the thousand comments Frank Report gets weekly, I find that Heidi Hutchinson’s comments are always filled with good insights that inform readers and myself. For those who are interested in understanding how NXIVM became such a beastly group – even while peopled by some nice and decent folks – Heidi’s insights are invaluable. Keep in mind she knew Keith since he was in his early twenties, saw him during his Consumers’ Buyline days and into his transition into NXIVM and becoming the Vanguard. She is one of our few living witnesses who knew him during these three distinct periods of his life.

While most readers will get it – a few may not necessarily realize that Heidi often employs sarcasm to sharpen her points. So for the better comprehension of some readers, who might otherwise take it as literal, I will label the sarcasm to distinguish it from Heidi’s other remarkable insights.

By Heidi Hutchinson

God or Satan can do what they want with poor Barb and Pam. I doubt if Pam Cafrtiz’s and Barbara Jeske’s lives would have been so wickedly meaningless or short had they never known Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman or Clare Bronfman – but their eternal fate is not our hands.

A sketch by MK10ART - of Vanguard and Prefect

Keith and Nancy AKA Vanguard and Prefect – Sketch by MK10ART.

***

[Sarcasm] The only entities on earth who know what eternal karma Barbara Jeske and Pamela Cafritz had to atone for in past lives, and earned in their future ones, through their service to Vanguard and Prefect, are Keith and Nancy.

Barbara Jeske and Pamela Cafritz

[Sarcasm] Barbara Jeske and Pamela Cafritz have likely preserved their souls on Earth to enter the nubile bodies of the branded slaves through the mark of transference — the branding scars the slaves bear — during sex with Vanguard. And if they do so at the right, precise moment of conception, Barb and Pam might even be reborn as Avatar babies!

***

Check out this link: http://smallville.wikia.com/wiki/Isobel_Thoreau

"They've taken the book and with it our powers." —Isobel {Played by Kristin Kreuk] to her coven, before being burned

“They’ve taken the book and with it our powers.” —Isobel {Played by Kristin Kreuk] to her coven, before being burned

I was attempting a bit of sarcasm [above] but I do believe, based on what facts I know, that, yes, Keith convinced some of his followers that there was a mode of transference of the soul — a way to transcend death — through bodily markings.

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

Don’t know if it was already in the Zeitgeist, or if they swiped the mark of transference straight off Kristin Kruek’s Lana Lang’s Smallville back, but it looks an awful lot like the DOS “Society of Protectors” seal emblem.

The Emblem of the Society of Protectors.

All sounds a lot like what I believe happened to these prematurely dead, missing and grave-robbed women.

There is no doubt in my mind that their cancers went untreated so that the assets held in their names could be accessed and used as they ARE and WERE being used.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Evidently, Keith Raniere used Pam Cafritz’s money to flee to Mexico.

Pam funded the escape to Mexico for Raniere; Barb’s funding the local home hide-out for Nancy.

Barbara Jeske gave her short life to Keith Raniere. She willed to him all her assets including this house wherereportedly Nancy Salzman is reportedly now residing.

Hope the young slaves are taking note of what’s become of their predecessors.

(And it’s not some dream realm where they’re integrated and astral project into human scar portals such as Michelle Salzman portrays in her etchings or you may have been told.

These badass bitches are DEAD young or living in terror, some.)

***

Pam Cafritz could mimic anybody's handwriting.

Pam Cafritz was a sort of “peasant” according to Keith. Albeit a Nazi peasant; a low-ranking party member. She was very attractive in her youth and Keith always dimmed her down to keep the others from getting too jealous.

***

Good to see Frank open up about his personal experiences with certain NXIANS and admit those weren’t always all that bad. Nor were many of the NXIANS themselves bad to begin with until Vanguard messed with their minds and beliefs.

I, frankly, enjoyed all the ESP (and the double entendre with Extra Sensory Perception and Executive Success Programs was intended by Keith), new-age mysticism hocus pocus — past life regressions and astral projections — with my sister Gina and her BFF Kristin Keefe. (Not so much when Raniere was around — I always thought he had rape at heart and so made it a point never to be caught alone with him after a few attempts on his part.)

Even went with them a time or two to monasteries and ashrams for the vibes. Read Tarot cards, had some flying dreams I fancied may have been out of body experiences, etc.

But, like everything, Keith corrupted and twisted such innocent, girlish flights of fancy into a sordid, self-serving, grim reality.

The past life “disintegrations” were Keith’s unique, sinister twist on karma atonement. Not only did the slaves have to work off the bad, past life karma by serving Keith however he deemed necessary, but if they ever failed him in his Vanguard mission as Earth’s only integrated being in this life, they would surely “disintegrate” and become one of the most despised characters in human history such as Adolf Hitler.

Past lives work well as a guilt, fear or manipulation tool in part due to versatility — Keith could assign more than one past life to anyone and add his own past life or add one to another NXIAN’s to juxtapose/manipulate their relationships.

Frank may have been a Cambodian King for this mystery Lady but had he been permitted to stay around long enough there are plenty unclaimed Nazi tormentors Frank could have been accused of being the moment he disobeyed Keith.

***

Moira Penza makes the closing arguments for the prosecution.

Moira Penza is obviously so astronomically far ahead of the game on NXIVM it’s not even comprehensible that a person stupid enough to write this post can type or speak. It’s scary you’re loose on the streets.

Nancy’s the “goose that laid the Golden Egg”? Wrong! Nancy’s a worthless crook caught red-handed, pleading for clemency in exchange for information the prosecution already has a hundred times over! She’s pathetic.

More like Freddie Geas will soon be laying goose eggs on all your disintegrated Nazi heads.

***

Though my sister was unfortunately far more involved, I was also there when ESP was under development for years prior to becoming incorporated. (Though I’m tempted to joke and say I have ESP, that’s how I know. 😆.).

“She who has the most Joys wins,” was my slogan, stolen by Keith Raniere.

It’s a combination of “Man is that he might have Joy,” from the Bible, and an old bumper sticker — “He who dies with the most toys wins.”

Finally, I don’t pretend to know more than anyone, no matter what their role was in ESP/NXIVM/etc. I hope to encourage those who do know far more than I to share.

"He who has the most joy, wins," says Keith Raniere.

“He who has the most joy, wins,” says Keith Raniere.