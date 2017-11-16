Guest View: NXIVM is exactly like the pre-Jonestown Peoples Temple cult

This is a Guest View:

by Jane Smith





I’ve been closely following NXIVM for years, as they tried to recruit me at one of their creepy a Cappella weekends back in (I think?) ’08. I immediately knew it was all pure bullshit as soon as the brainwashed women started up with their pseudo-intellectual nonsense about ‘rational inquiry’, etc., etc.





The actresses Raniere recruited are not the brightest bulbs, yet they seemed to think of themselves as on some sort of ‘intellectual journey’ by way of reading Ayn Rand, and listening to ‘Vanguard’, the ‘genius’…





Actresses Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack perform as volunteers in an a-Cappella concert for Keith Raniere in Albany, Dec. 2007. Note Keith Raniere's name in the background. Raniere was accused of using the concert and the actresses as an attempt to recruit college students into NXIVM.

Join our Vanguard and be as bright as we three.





No psychologically normal/highly intelligent individual would be able to last any length of time as a NXIVM cultist. Raniere’s just a pseudo-intellectual loser and criminal who targets lost/brain-dead women. Women, such as myself, could tell just upon meeting him that he was a lying little creep.





Just wanted to let you know also that the branding and sex slave stuff also happened in the ’70s to the women of Jim Jones’ harem.





And thank you for your tireless reportage – I love your site.





Usher in 2021 the right way. Reserve early. Just three years to go to take the Lost Collateral Weekend, begins New Year's Eve 2020...

Usher in 2021 the right way. Reserve early. Just three years to go to take the Lost Collateral Weekend, begins New Year’s Eve 2020…

Vanguard, the founder of NXIVM University.

Is Vanguard a lying little creep – or a creepy little liar?