There may be legitimate reasons that Kristin Kreuk i staying quiet besides just cold indifference (which is what Frank originally claimed must be the reason for her silence).

I think it’s fair to say just about everyone below Keith is a victim in some fashion, but where the line of personal responsibility stands is something each person who was involved in the cult has to figure out for themselves, while taking into account the feelings of people they may have been complicit in hurting.

If people feel like Kristin was part of the chain that hurt them within the organization and are angry with her, I think those feelings are totally valid and it’s more than fair to call her out in that context. It’s certainly not my place to argue with anyone she directly impacted and what they feel her level of responsibility is.

But I’m pretty sure Frank isn’t someone who was personally impacted by Kristin’s recruitment efforts given how he’s characterized his dealings with the cult, and so the current wall of posts about someone who left years ago, before things took the visibly dark turn we’re seeing now, just seems like misplaced energy to me at this moment in time. Frank doesn’t need to go digging up stuff that Kristin did almost 10 years ago to find a villain for this narrative – we have one: it’s Keith, and he’s still actively hurting people.

And none of Kristin’s past actions this blog is “exposing” sound like they could directly lead to Keith’s takedown. In comparison to the totally brazen crimes that have been committed elsewhere, her running an online forum that flopped and went offline seems relatively low key. And I want the spotlight to keep shining brightly on Keith and his crimes, until this nightmare he created is done and the people he hurt can heal in peace.

Eye on the prize, is all I’m saying.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Keith Raniere has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard – the leader of their new thoughts.

Kristen Kreuk

Kristen Kreuk is not the problem, says a reader.



