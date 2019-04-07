Guest View: In Defense of Allison Mack – Salzmans did far worse crimes

The following is a guest view in response to Shadow State’s post Shadow: Feds using Salzman faction to destroy Bronfman faction & Allison Mack.

Guest View by Anonymous

Where to start…

First, where in the court documents have you seen that the Feds have “identified two factions”? Yeah, that’s what I thought, your sick brain is at it again

Allison was the golden girl for nothing. She was nothing more than a tool to those people. Unlike Nancy and Lauren Salzman and Keith Raniere, Allison was not making money out of all this. She was (like the other member of DOS) ordered to do what she did.

I remind you that you accept that victims could do crazy things because of their collateral, but Allison too was forced to give serious collateral.

And even if she played a role in the fall of the Salzmans within Nxivm (which is utterly false), it doesn’t make her worse than them. The Salzmans were behind most of the serious crimes in Nxivm.

Allison inherited nothing and there is nothing to show any kind of child exploitation.

NO CHARGES mean NO CRIMES PROVED!

Jane Doe #2 was 15 in 2005 – when she was exploited!

Allison entered Nxivm at the end of 2006 and was in the inner circle at best around 2010 (based on the interview with her boyfriend). Probably even later.

So, when Allison was potentially informed on this, JD2 was 20 years old!

And in the court documents, there is no information about JD2 being under Allison’s position.

Once again, the only victims of Allison Mack are all over 25. Until the government says (and proves) otherwise, it’s just another of your fake accusation based on the hot air filling your empty skull.

You proved again my point that you are so obsessed with Allison that you change the facts. You have a serious mental problem if you believe your own lies.

Frank, I know you want an open forum of all side of the story but you discredit yourself by allowing Shadow, who has no knowledge, to twist the facts and make up stories.

Are you that short of subjects?