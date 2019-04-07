Shadow: Feds using Salzman faction to destroy Bronfman faction & Allison Mack

By Shadow State

Someone wrote: ”so because the Salzmans were put aside (which was proved to be untrue), Allison deserve to be punished”.

The Feds identified two factions in NXIVM.

The Old Line Salzmans and the Young Turk Bronfmans.

Allison Mack was the Golden Girl of the Bronfman faction, working for both Clare and Sara.

When Pam Cafritz died, Allison Mack replaced her, not Lauren Salzman who had more seniority.

Nancy Salzman lost control of the NXIVM finances to Clare Bronfman who financed the cult and all of Raniere’s frivolous lawsuits.

Who did Raniere say was the reincarnation of Hitler? Not Clare Bronfman but Nancy Salzman.

The Feds are using the Salzman faction to destroy the Bronfman faction. Call it “Divide and Destroy.”

And when Allison Mack took over the slave harem, she inherited an ongoing conspiracy to traffic women for Raniere and also procure children for Raniere.

Jane Doe #2, the 15-year-old Mexican girl who was molested by Raniere back in 2006, was one of the top tier slaves working under Allison Mack.

Mack was indicted for her involvement in an overarching indictment for involvement in a long-term criminal organization.

Allison Mack is a dunce and a sucker.

L-R Nancy Salzman, the late Pam Cafritz and Lauren Salzman - part of the old guard, the Salzman faction, of Nxivm.

L-R Nancy Salzman, the late Pam Cafritz and Lauren Salzman – part of the old guard, the Salzman faction, of Nxivm.