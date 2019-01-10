Guest View: I think the Rat is a liar – here’s why!

Guest View By One Night in Bangkok Makes a Hard Man Humble

I think “The Rat” is a liar regarding his alleged role in the death of Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder.

The rest of you are being taken for a ride.

Based upon The Rat’s OWN WORDS, there is NO CRIME to investigate regarding the tragic suicide deaths of Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder.

Why?

Because according to The Rat, no actual murder happened. The Rat only claims to have “encouraged” them to commit suicide which is not a federal crime. Likewise, encouraging somebody to commit suicide was ‘probably’ not a state crime back in 2003 either, since it only recently became a state crime in many states.

However, even IF it was a ‘state’ crime back in 2003 (even if it was prosecutable) the statute of limitations would have run out by now since it’s not murder, it’s merely encouraging somebody to commit suicide.

So there is NOTHING for Federal or State officials to investigate with regard to the tragic deaths of these women, contrary to what Frank and others keep trying to imply here.

But it doesn’t end there.

You know what? In my opinion, The Rat is a liar and a delusional asshole who likely had no role in those suicides. The Rat doesn’t sound credible since why were NO DETAILS about Snyder’s suicide provided by this “Rat”!

If The Rat were truly involved in Gina’s and Kristin’s suicides, he’d have been able to provide unreleased details about these events which the public doesn’t know about. Especially for Snyder’s suicide, since no body was recovered and lots of mysteries remain.

The Rat didn’t provide SQUAT about any of these details BECAUSE he’s most likely a LYING SACK OF SHIT.

Frank is not being a good journalist by letting certain members make bogus accusations suggesting that a murder or a prosecutable death offense has taken place. Until I see evidence, “The Rat” is just another Pea Onyu.

Until I see evidence, The Rat is just another LYING SACK OF SHIT who’s trying to pretend he’s somebody more important than he really is.

Just like Pea Onyu PRETENDS to know Keith and Clare and Kreuk, yet in reality Pea has never even met these people. Pea is just a lonely woman sitting at home and wishing that she was intimately involved with these people. Pea refuses to provide a SINGLE piece of information that’s not publicly known about these people.

Why? Because she only knows what she’s read about them publicly.

The Rat and Pea Onyu are both liars. They are both sick wackadoodles who need mental treatment.

As for the claims about Keith raping or having sex with underage girls in the past, I think that’s probably true since Keith is a sick fuck for sure (in my opinion).

However, without EVIDENCE provided by the VICTIMS THEMSELVES (or a 1st Hand Witness) it’s not gonna be prosecuted.

So kindly stop spouting this BULLSHIT Frank, unless you see a REAL CRIME that can be realistically prosecuted with real victims or 1st hand witnesses ready to provide evidence.

Stop giving credibility to these wackadoodle conspiracy theories.

What’s next? An “Area 51” connection to these suicides? LOL.