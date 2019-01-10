Related News Items: El Chapo done in by IT guy [hint for Ose and Myers]; Rapper compared to Raniere, and Albany cop kills his hooker’s pimp

Steve Ose and Ben Meyers need to read this New York Post story…

El Chapo was brought down by his own IT guy

Jurors in the trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman listened to phone calls of him running his cocaine empire — because the FBI successfully flipped his IT man.

Prosecutors say they caught El Chapo on tape between 100 and 200 times, and wiretapped 800 calls after his IT guy, Cristian Rodriguez, helped them decode its encrypted computer system.

The FBI convinced Rodriguez to cooperate with the government — continuing to work for the cartel while undercover. The cartel’s servers were originally in Canada, but Rodriguez convinced his bosses to move them to the Netherlands — handing the feds the encryption keys in the process.

The courtroom listened to calls of Guzman orchestrating a cocaine sale, speaking to corrupt cops and advising a hitman.

Rodriguez will most likely not be charged – and both Steve Ose and Ben Myers may be able to cut similar deals with the feds. Keep it in mind boys.

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Looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine is doing better at MDC than Vanguard… BTW, I doubt very much that picture was taken at MDC.





Pix11 has the story: Tekashi 6ix9ine seen in photo for the first-time behind bars as he faces racketeering charges





Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, 22, is currently behind bars at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention center – just like Keith Raniere – being held without bail. Like Raniere, Tekashi faces racketeering charges.

Unlike Raniere, of whom we have only a written description of the aging Vanguard’s appearance, Tekashi’s girlfriend Jade, posted a photo of Tekashi and her on Instagram which purportedly was taken at MDC. {Our MDC correspondent claims this is unlikely.]

Tekashi gives a little squeeze to his squeeze Jade.

Tekashi’s girlfriend, Jade, captioned the photo “he’s good, enjoy.” She included a winky-face emoji, a heart emoji and ended the post with the hashtag “Free Danny.” [Tekashi’s birth name is Daniel Hernandez]. He was arrested in November, and faces life in prison. Like Raniere Tekashi was deemed a danger to the community and a flight risk and denied bail after his arrest.

Also similarly to Raniere – Tekashi has been accused of sexual exploitation of a 13 year old girl [he fondled her] when he was 17. Raniere however topped the famous rapper, having been accused of raping a 12 year old girl some 60 times when he was 30.

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Chief: Albany cop found prostitute via website before shooting





When this [ex] cop hires a prostitute he comes fully prepared to handle the pimp. Christofer Kitto shot and killed a man after hiring a prostitute.

The Albany Times Union reports that “Albany Police Officer Christofer M. Kitto’s meeting in Utica with a prostitute — … ended with the death of a man who tried to rob him.”





That man may have been the lady’s pimp.

Kitto, 34, was enjoying some legal gambling at the Turning Stone Casino on Monday when he decided to hook up with a hooker at 5 am at a private residence. Kitto “reportedly acted in self-defense when he fatally shot 35-year-old Shatelle Hooks after the Syracuse man came in brandishing a knife and tried to rob him.”

Kitto evidently did not get his money’s worth since, before he even started with his prostitute, Hooks allegedly came through the door with a knife, threatening to harm Kitto.

Kitto pulled his semi-automatic gun and shot Hooks several times, killing him.

Kitto was charged with patronizing a prostitute, a misdemeanor and was suspended without pay. Utica police said Kitto’s use of deadly force appeared to be justified. He had $3,000 in his pocket at the time.

Perhaps it would have been easier and better for Kitto to have gotten a DOS slave? As a local policeman, Keith Raniere could have provided a suitable slave without the necessity of killing her pimp [Raniere].

Indeed Raniere might have even offered her for free, perhaps arranging to collect some collateral on the horny cop. Or perhaps Kitto might have joined the Society of Protectors.