Laura Bell: Michelle Knutilla at HiCaliber killed over 200 healthy horses, while her cult-like followers enabled her

By Laura Bell

Michelle Knuttila Cochran, and the co-founder of the HiCaliber horse rescue, Romney Snyder (and other primary players at the rescue) are used as examples of the rescue racket throughout our book, “The Animal Rights War: Lost Souls and Ruined Lives.”

The last chapter is devoted to relating how they went from virtually unknown in rescue to very prominent through the use of manipulation, lies, illegal activities, and most importantly, under-regulated, virtually lawless social media platforms.

We use them as prime examples of scam-artists in rescue because we have thousands of pages of documentation that backs up everything we have written about them as factual. However, although we’ve never heard of any other rescue that has shot to death well over 200 healthy animals in just a few years, they are not alone with high levels of fraud, misrepresentation, false pretense, embezzlement, and having mentally abnormal, true believer, enabler-followers that go on the attack of anyone their gurus direct them to attack. We know of several rescues that hopefully soon will also be under investigation.

Another blog, “Hicaliber Horse Killers,” began covering their illegal activities of the past 5+ years beginning in September 2016, and also their illegal killing of horses via bullet to the head, complaints filed, etc.

Several people have been aware of their crimes, cruelty, and also the disappearing of hundreds, if not over a thousand horses that were supposed to be “safe in rescue” through the use of millions of dollars of donated funds.

Unfortunately, it took several years from the beginning of their criminal and cruel activities 5+ years ago for more people to wake up, and then it snowballed. I pray the killings and disappearing of innocent horses has stopped.