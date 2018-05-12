Government unveils list of 90 Raniere-affiliated companies; Bronfman companies included!

The US DOJ Eastern District of NY is prosecuting Keith Raniere and Allison Mack for sex trafficking and forced labor. As an indicator that the probe may be expanding to financial crimes, the prosecution has revealed in a court filing that they are aware of ninety [90] companies or entities “affiliated in any way with Keith Raniere, his teachings, his purported ‘technology,’ his purported ‘tools’ or Allison Mack.”

Frank Report had previously identified 77 companies/entities – most of which are on the government list – months ago, here in 2017 and here is a story I published in 2015!

But, there are some new companies the DOJ identified that I did not previously know about [Some of these have wonderfully ironic names given the current circumstances].

More important is the fact that the government listed them as part of a discovery motion, seeking an order to seal certain evidence from the public – mainly to protect the names of alleged victims. What this tells me is they are following the money!





Jim in the early days of NXIVM with Karen Unterreiner.

Long time Raniere harem member Karen Unterreiner with James Del Negro. Karen kept the double [triple] sets of books. Jim was her useful idiot, signing his name to anything and everything.

So for you fools/victims/co-conspirators who are still in NXIVM and were thinking you would not be charged [please listen Kathy Russell, Jim Del Negro, Karen Abney, Esther Carlson, [Name redacted], et. al!], you might want to look at the names of these companies and ask yourself if you are associated with any of them. Did you sign any checks? Open bank accounts? Sign founding documents? It might be time to jump ship and talk to an attorney.





Some of the companies identified by the DOJ are owned by Sara Bronfman-Igtet and/or Clare Bronfman. So, it seems to me that there is a chance that these two terrible persecutors of innocent people – the terrible Bronfman sisters – might be on the hot seat and may stand to lose their assets as well as their freedom.

Viva Executive Success!

Without further ado, here is the list of companies the US DOJ Eastern District of NY has identified thus far [hint: there are more]:

DOS (or “The Vow” or “The Sorority”)

NXIVM CORPORATION DBA ESP

FIRST PRINCIPLES INCORPORATED

JNESS, LLC

THE ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION

EXO-ESO

THE SOURCE

ULTIMA LLC

AXIOLOGY, INC.

BUYER’S ADVOCATE, INC.

EQUIPT CORP.

NXV PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION (NX PMC)

SUNSHINE PROPERTIES, INC.

ELITE HOUSING CORP.

ETHICAL VALUE EXCHANGE, LLC

WEB EQUIPMENT, LLC

ELITE MARKETING PROFESSIONALS, INC.

POIESIS, INC.

RCG CORP LLC

RAINBOW CULTRUAL GARDEN, LLC

PRECISION DEVELOPMENT, LLC

ETHICAL PRINCIPLES, LLC

EXECUTIVE HOUSING & PROPERTIES, INC.

MOVING PIXELS, INC.

MY IMAGES, INC.

NX APPAREL, INC.

NX PROPERTY MANGEMENT CORPORATION

THE ART OF MOVEMENT, INC.

GENERAL SERVICE PAYMENTS, INC.

GENIUSES, LLC; [my personal favorite; note that geniuses are plural]

ONE ASIAN, LLC

WORLDWIDE NODES, LLC

BUNDLED ELEMENTS, LLC

SURE HOLDINGS, LLC

PSC I, LLC

E MALLARD WEB, CORP.

ETHICAL MEDIA, LLC

WORLDWIDE NETWORK, LLC

CREW HOLDINGS, LLC

EXECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC. (NV)

ETHOLUTIONS, INC.

DON’T BE DUMB, LLC

PLUGGED-IN TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

SOCIETY OF PROTECTORS, LLS

NXV TRUST

ETHOLUTIONS, INC.

PRINCIPLED PRODUCTS, INC.

NXIVM PROPERTIES, LLC

FOWL HOLDINGS, LLC [was that misspelled – should be Foul?]

2430AUT1 TRUST

BBFC TRUST

EMF TRUST

NX TRUST, INC.

APPLIED PRINCIPLES

THE ROOFING COMPANY

SUCCESS PROGRAMS UNLIMITED, LLC

LIFE LEARNING, INC. (NV)

WORLD AUDIENCE PRODUCTIONS, INC.

WOLRD AUDIENCE PRODUCTIONS, INC.

ITS ENDEAVORS, INC.

MALLARD WEB CORPORATION

SWEET P’S, INC.

7 SEVEN, LC

FRANKLIN, LLC

ACK KNOWLEDGE, LLC

ALOUSCH, LLC

COALITION OF ETHICISTS, LLC [I bet that’s a powerful group].

DEVELOPMENT TRAINERS, LLC

ESSENCE INTERACTIVE, INC.

ETHICAL HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION

EVENTS FOR HUMANITY, INC.

ETHELETICS, LLC

HOUSE OF EQUUS, LLC

IMPRESSIONATES, LLC

OCCAMS RAZOR, LLC

OUR EVOLUTION, LLC

RCG CORP LLC

RCG KIDS INTERNATIONAL, LLC

RETURN TO NATURE, LLC

RHYTHMS OF INFLUENCE, LLC

SPIRIT @ 19, INC.

THE RANIERE INITIATIVE, LLC

TRUTH, LLC

VEINTE-SEIZ, LLC

VILLAGE HALL LLC

WISDOM SYSTEMS, LLC

WORLDWIDE NODES LLC

ACK MANAGEMENT PTE LTD

NXIVN MEXICO SA DE CV

ACK WAKAYA HOLDINGS LLC