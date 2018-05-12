Government unveils list of 90 Raniere-affiliated companies; Bronfman companies included!
The US DOJ Eastern District of NY is prosecuting Keith Raniere and Allison Mack for sex trafficking and forced labor. As an indicator that the probe may be expanding to financial crimes, the prosecution has revealed in a court filing that they are aware of ninety [90] companies or entities “affiliated in any way with Keith Raniere, his teachings, his purported ‘technology,’ his purported ‘tools’ or Allison Mack.”
Frank Report had previously identified 77 companies/entities – most of which are on the government list – months ago, here in 2017 and here is a story I published in 2015!
But, there are some new companies the DOJ identified that I did not previously know about [Some of these have wonderfully ironic names given the current circumstances].
More important is the fact that the government listed them as part of a discovery motion, seeking an order to seal certain evidence from the public – mainly to protect the names of alleged victims. What this tells me is they are following the money!
Jim in the early days of NXIVM with Karen Unterreiner.
Long time Raniere harem member Karen Unterreiner with James Del Negro. Karen kept the double [triple] sets of books. Jim was her useful idiot, signing his name to anything and everything.
So for you fools/victims/co-conspirators who are still in NXIVM and were thinking you would not be charged [please listen Kathy Russell, Jim Del Negro, Karen Abney, Esther Carlson, [Name redacted], et. al!], you might want to look at the names of these companies and ask yourself if you are associated with any of them. Did you sign any checks? Open bank accounts? Sign founding documents? It might be time to jump ship and talk to an attorney.
Some of the companies identified by the DOJ are owned by Sara Bronfman-Igtet and/or Clare Bronfman. So, it seems to me that there is a chance that these two terrible persecutors of innocent people – the terrible Bronfman sisters – might be on the hot seat and may stand to lose their assets as well as their freedom.
Viva Executive Success!
Without further ado, here is the list of companies the US DOJ Eastern District of NY has identified thus far [hint: there are more]:
DOS (or “The Vow” or “The Sorority”)
NXIVM CORPORATION DBA ESP
FIRST PRINCIPLES INCORPORATED
JNESS, LLC
THE ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION
EXO-ESO
THE SOURCE
ULTIMA LLC
AXIOLOGY, INC.
BUYER’S ADVOCATE, INC.
EQUIPT CORP.
NXV PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CORPORATION (NX PMC)
SUNSHINE PROPERTIES, INC.
ELITE HOUSING CORP.
ETHICAL VALUE EXCHANGE, LLC
WEB EQUIPMENT, LLC
ELITE MARKETING PROFESSIONALS, INC.
POIESIS, INC.
RCG CORP LLC
RAINBOW CULTRUAL GARDEN, LLC
PRECISION DEVELOPMENT, LLC
ETHICAL PRINCIPLES, LLC
EXECUTIVE HOUSING & PROPERTIES, INC.
MOVING PIXELS, INC.
MY IMAGES, INC.
NX APPAREL, INC.
NX PROPERTY MANGEMENT CORPORATION
THE ART OF MOVEMENT, INC.
GENERAL SERVICE PAYMENTS, INC.
GENIUSES, LLC; [my personal favorite; note that geniuses are plural]
ONE ASIAN, LLC
WORLDWIDE NODES, LLC
BUNDLED ELEMENTS, LLC
SURE HOLDINGS, LLC
PSC I, LLC
E MALLARD WEB, CORP.
ETHICAL MEDIA, LLC
WORLDWIDE NETWORK, LLC
CREW HOLDINGS, LLC
EXECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC. (NV)
ETHOLUTIONS, INC.
DON’T BE DUMB, LLC
PLUGGED-IN TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
SOCIETY OF PROTECTORS, LLS
NXV TRUST
ETHOLUTIONS, INC.
PRINCIPLED PRODUCTS, INC.
NXIVM PROPERTIES, LLC
FOWL HOLDINGS, LLC [was that misspelled – should be Foul?]
2430AUT1 TRUST
BBFC TRUST
EMF TRUST
NX TRUST, INC.
APPLIED PRINCIPLES
THE ROOFING COMPANY
SUCCESS PROGRAMS UNLIMITED, LLC
LIFE LEARNING, INC. (NV)
WORLD AUDIENCE PRODUCTIONS, INC.
WOLRD AUDIENCE PRODUCTIONS, INC.
ITS ENDEAVORS, INC.
MALLARD WEB CORPORATION
SWEET P’S, INC.
7 SEVEN, LC
FRANKLIN, LLC
ACK KNOWLEDGE, LLC
ALOUSCH, LLC
COALITION OF ETHICISTS, LLC [I bet that’s a powerful group].
DEVELOPMENT TRAINERS, LLC
ESSENCE INTERACTIVE, INC.
ETHICAL HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION
EVENTS FOR HUMANITY, INC.
ETHELETICS, LLC
HOUSE OF EQUUS, LLC
IMPRESSIONATES, LLC
OCCAMS RAZOR, LLC
OUR EVOLUTION, LLC
RCG CORP LLC
RCG KIDS INTERNATIONAL, LLC
RETURN TO NATURE, LLC
RHYTHMS OF INFLUENCE, LLC
SPIRIT @ 19, INC.
THE RANIERE INITIATIVE, LLC
TRUTH, LLC
VEINTE-SEIZ, LLC
VILLAGE HALL LLC
WISDOM SYSTEMS, LLC
WORLDWIDE NODES LLC
ACK MANAGEMENT PTE LTD
NXIVN MEXICO SA DE CV
ACK WAKAYA HOLDINGS LLC