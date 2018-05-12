Aussie Andrew Pollard pays tribute on Women’s Day to … Prefect

Andrew Pollard.

He set up Jness in Australia but it was canceled because some Aussies were a bit squeamish about getting branded. For International Women’s Day, he posted tribute to the woman “who shaped my journey in life.”

He posted a photo Nancy Salzman, also known as Prefect.

Pam Cafritz and Karen Unterreiner were good pimps. But Salzman was the greatest pimp. She even pimped her daughter Lauren to cult leader Keith Raniere.

Pollard’s business is fashion. His company “Lthr Jckt”

Pollard respects women. He is promoting a woman named Nancy Salzman.

Pollard is a NXIVM coach – and wears the Yellow sash.

Pollard is supporting NXIVM in these trying times. He came out and showed the world where he stands.

It cannot have been good for his leather jacket business for his customers to know he tributes a woman – Prefect – who supports branding women.

But Pollard bravely did it.

Pollard has some ethical challenges. Keith, while not a vegetarian himself, teaches his followers to be vegetarians because it’s cruel to kill animals. Pollard has a leather jacket company.

Some say it shows the kind of hypocrisy one finds at every turn at ESP.