Ferdinand Rinder: A few points on Raniere

By Ferdinand Rinder

Hi Frank;

First: I wanna thank you for your awesome hard work done so far. I like most your statement in the video interview with Vice News.

“He (Keith) went to win, I (Frank) went to win. He (kR) lost!”

Applause.

Good job well done. Including a big thanks to DOJ.

Second: The Rainbow Cultural Garden operations are mistreating innocent children and as far as we know still up and running – around the world – with illegal nannies training kids with unproven and unlicensed teachings of KR.

These need to be shut down ASAP and hold the teachers accountable.

Third: The bookkeepers and funding sources of NXIVM, conducting tax fraud by instructing through KR, need to be locked up as well. There is/was a big cash flow by membership fees and there should be taxable income – which I am sure was not reported.

Fourth: The cauterizing doctor and the brain expert doctor – are they still practicing? When do their licenses get revoked? They are a risk to the public.

Now some observations;

Frank, with all due respect to your hard work – much of what you write is below your level – unless you need the clicks – by stressing over and over a sex story. The judge has proven he is smart and looked through the bail game.

His statements, reported in all media, including your own clear summary, are loud and clear: We keep you [KR] here and roast you slowly. You can waste Clare’s money as long you like but you ain’t going nowhere.

Let it go for now: You made a cool statement in your video interview which I liked most: “He went to win, I went to win, he lost.”

This statement was presented very cool and convincing and came across very strong.

I’d focus on new subjects with priority to rescue those kids in Rainbow and deprogramming Nxians who wanna leave. If you push them, they may support the gov. with a plea to speed up trial and make sure nothing will be missed.

KR and Allison Mack have sufficient charges in the pipeline, with smaller ones likely to be dropped in favor of bigger ones. It doesn’t matter if he gets three life sentences, he will be locked up for the rest of his life. This was clear after the last hearing.

Let’s focus on tax fraud. This will be the rope hanging Nancy and the Bronfmans. Be patient, reverse bookkeeping and restatement of their tax returns for 90 companies, will take any accountant weeks or months but I suspect the gov., is working on it.

Finally, does the MDC, where Raniere is being held do STD testing at welcome inspection? There is no way a person can live for decades in the style Raniere lived without getting something contagious and giving it too.

The parasite.