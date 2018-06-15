Raniere’s big blunder in bail package

In the bail package, Keith Raniere’s lawyers made an effort to portray him as an ethicist – a man whose ethics guide a community.

They wrote, “In a word, Raniere is an ethicist.”

It did not work.

Those insane texts about “fuck toy slaves” etc. are horrible when taken in the context of a man purporting to be an ethicist – based on ethics the Christian world accepts.

But if the texts are taken in the context of Raniere merely being a “horny dude” – there is nothing illegal about telling a willing girlfriend – who he calls his number 1- that he wants other women – whom he calls slaves – and that he wants to have sex with a lot of them. He’s setting up his own terms. He’s straightforward about it. He’s going to have a harem and he’s the boss and, if she agrees, she’s number one.

In the texts, she agrees. She asks him if he is going to have sex with his slaves – and he says yes, he will if he wishes.

He tells her he wants young women whose job it is to be available to have sex with him 24/7 to give him energy. The girl texting back does not say – “fuck you. That is not my lifestyle.” No, she says she is proud of him and wants to worship his body.

Unless one is putting himself out as an ethicist AND we forget that the real meaning of “ethicist” is not [your definition of] ethical – but rather someone who dictates ethics for a group of people – there is nothing contained in the texts that does not appear to be freely consensual.

Rather than say he was an ethicist, his lawyers might have put in his bail package that ‘In a word Raniere loves sex.” [and not to work hard and that the reason he has zero income is he is too busy having sex.]

That happens to be the truth.

He is in a word, a “sex addict,” a lazy guy with a tall line of bullshit that cons and charms women into taking care of him. They compete to run his errands. They do his wash cheerfully – as if it were a privilege. They wait at home for his call and run if he calls or cry if he neglects to call. None of this is illegal.

I am not suggesting Raniere did not do many illegal things. I am saying he blundered with his ethicist gambit.

The judge, at his recent bail hearing, pointed out he was not found anywhere near his child and baby mama when Raniere was collared in Mexico. Yet, that was the reason he gave for being in Mexico. Not to flee jurisdiction but the ethicist wanted to be with his family. The judge pointed out that Raniere was not “just down the street” from his son and the mother.

Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza informed the judge he was with his “DOS slaves.”

The Judge said, ”Oh, is that what you call them?”

Raniere might have done better if he put in his bail package: “Raniere went down to Mexico – not to flee the FBI – but to be with his son and the baby’s mother, but a number of beautiful women desperately desired to be with him and came to Mexico. When he was arrested, he was with five or six hot women. One of them [who was slightly less hot] paid for an expensive villa just so she could be one of the women who could wait in line to spend some time [and have sex] with Raniere.”

But no, he doesn’t say that. He says he is an ethicist.

Stupid move, Vanguard.

But let’s look at the texts in two ways – one as an ethicist – with his witless manipulated branded DOS slave – and separately as a sex addict with an informed girlfriend.

ETHICIST: I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me…

DOS Slave: huh? … not disagreeing, just don’t understand

ETHICIST: But your [sic] my wife…she isn’t…just a tool for you to use for me…

DOS Slave: a person?

ETHICIST: Get a slave… you’re her master…

DOS Slave: I’m ok with you having other slaves, I assume that these are not sexual

ETHICIST: They may or may not be. They would be if I commanded but that is not the reason for the organization

* * *

ETHICIST: It is an absolutely trusted commitment…

DOS Slave: I want to be the one that worships your body….

ETHICIST: Find a life slave and I’ll tell you everything…

DOS Slave: What do you mean by life slave?

ETHICIST: Someone who has a collateralized vow with you for life…

ETHICIST: I feel badly each time you have to work hard for me to [orgasm]… I thought slaves could remove the burden…and I could get you fresh and not worn

* * *

ETHICIST: What are your thoughts feelings?…

DOS Slave: I feel insecure but at the same time I feel proud of you. You are worthy of following like that

ETHICIST: So are you… you’re number one…

DOS Slave: I would be proud to stand next to you

ETHICIST: Even naked with 6 other committed naked women?

* * *

DOS Slave: Are these slaves for you or for us?

ETHICIST: There are two types. Both types are for us. One type is in the program: you are their Master I am their Grand Master . . . the other type are very select ones you use to heal us: likely being also of the first type…

DOS Slave: I’m afraid that I will not be comfortable with the others

* * *

ETHICIST: [H]aving one or two young slaves devoted to revving my body sexual to produce more energy would help. It would be there [sic] 24/7 job…

****

HORNY GUY: I think it would be good for you to own a fuck toy slave for me, that you could groom, and use as a tool, to pleasure me…

GIRLFRIEND: huh? … not disagreeing, just don’t understand

HORNY GUY: But your [sic] my wife…she isn’t…just a tool for you to use for me…

GIRLFRIEND: a person?

HORNY GUY: Get a slave… you’re her master…

GIRLFRIEND: I’m ok with you having other slaves, I assume that these are not sexual

HORNY GUY: They may or may not be. They would be if I commanded but that is not the reason for the organization

* * *

HORNY GUY: It is an absolutely trusted commitment…

GIRLFRIEND: I want to be the one that worships your body….

HORNY GUY: Find a life slave and I’ll tell you everything…

GIRLFRIEND: What do you mean by life slave?

HORNY GUY: Someone who has a collateralized vow with you for life…

HORNY GUY: I feel badly each time you have to work hard for me to [orgasm]… I thought slaves could remove the burden…and I could get you fresh and not worn

* * *

HORNY GUY: What are your thoughts feelings?…

GIRLFRIEND: I feel insecure but at the same time I feel proud of you. You are worthy of following like that

HORNY GUY: So are you… you’re number one…

GIRLFRIEND: I would be proud to stand next to you

HORNY GUY: Even naked with 6 other committed naked women?

* * *

GIRLFRIEND: Are these slaves for you or for us?

HORNY GUY: There are two types. Both types are for us. One type is in the program: you are their Master I am their Grand Master . . . the other type are very select ones you use to heal us: likely being also of the first type…

GIRLFRIEND: I’m afraid that I will not be comfortable with the others

* * *

HORNY GUY: [H]aving one or two young slaves devoted to revving my body sexual to produce more energy would help. It would be there [sic] 24/7 job…

****