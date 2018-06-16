Good News: Amazon offers NXIVM tee shirts for $19.99

It doesn’t get any better than this, you’ll look your best and you don’t have to go to prison to wear them:

NXIVM tee shirts are available on Amazon.com for only $19.99.

FREE Shipping on eligible orders.

Comes in solid colors. Solid colors: 100% Cotton; [except for Heather Grey which is 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester; All Other Heathers are 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester]. They come in black, white, silver, heather and purple.

Imported

Machine wash cold with like colors, dry low heat

Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Hurry, while supplies last.





https://www.amazon.com/NXIVM-t-shirt/dp/B07BX1MK6G

[To make purple on the stripe path will cost you a million dollars but you can wear a purple NXIVM t-shirt for only $19.99]