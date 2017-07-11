The Knife has sliced off “Aristotle”.





For those concerned that the world had lost its Facebook access to the conceptual teachings of Keith Raniere regarding the topic of media spin, you’ll be glad to know that a new Facebook page called The Knife News has supplanted the former Facebook page call The Knife of Aristotle (The old page is now defunct).





The new Facebook page is identical to the old Facebook page except the name “Aristotle” is now gone.for the name change.





https://www.facebook.com/theknifenews/





The old Facebook page has bid us a fond farewell or “Mr. Raniere is gone and forgot to say goodbye to his Search Engine Optimization.”





The new Facebook page The Knife News has the same number of “likes” as the old Knife of Aristotle.





A Google search under the name Knife or Aristotle has an unhappy story published in Paste Magazine and several references to posts on that wretched blog, Frank Report.





But a Googles search under The Knife News [at least up until today] shows no demeaning or derogatory stories. That pristine status should be good for a few days – at which point we might see another name change.





The domain TheKnifeMedia.com





First registered 7/23/14 to Robert Chiappone

Organization E-Mallard Web Corporation

3431 State St. #201

Schenectady, NY 12304

Phone 518-859-2864





And a nifty new logo

A new logo replaces the old Aristotlian logo of the past.

A new logo replaces the old Aristotelian logo of the past.

Tag lines for The Knife News:





Your source for the news without the spin compared across sources, and analyzed against an ethical standard.

Subscribe to a better type of news and get access to all of our analysis for only $15/mo.

Be part of the solution. Become aware of how the media distorts the most important news stories.





https://www.theknifemedia.com/our-team/





The team is also still okay! Or are they….?





Paste Magazine observed that after publication of its story, the Raniere-inspired team of journalists and analysts disappeared off The Knife of Aristotle website.





Fans will be happy to learn that it looks the entire cast is back on the The Knife Media website. All the great lead analysts, spin slant, and Raniere logic experts are back.





Intently listening.





Keith Raniere is not a bad man; he's actually a good man who's just misunderstood. At least that's what his slave-women say.





CEO – Rosa Laura Junco

Editor in Chief – Jens Erik Gould





He makes a serious point.





Editor, Lead Analyst





Shane Mottishaw





Ivy Nevares





Jose Carlos Barranco





Lead Analyst Writer





Julia Berry Lopez





Leah L. Mottishaw [rumored DOS slave]





Logic Experts





Spin Experts-Sylvie Lloyd





Data Expert, Writer

Lisa Reider





Logic Experts, Writer

Luis Diego Salas





Writers

Tina Stausholm

[Name Redacted]





Slant Experts





Kerstin Ohlander

Everett Hart

Gabrielle Saulsbery

Maggie Dou





Logic Experts

Vasco Bilbao-Bastida

Shaun Bergeron





Spin Experts

Daryen Ru

Chelsea Brown

Sean Craney





Data Expert, Logic Experts

Sean Sweeney

Ginger McIntosh





His ethical humanity is compelling.





Keith: I am ethical humanity. Grace: I hope so.

Look into my eyes.





What is The Knife News?

According to The Knife News, it is:

We are a subscription-based service that brings you the news without the spin – really. We source facts from over 50 different news outlets, providing a comprehensive overview of what’s happening in the world, and write critical analyses that expose the ways media outlets contaminate your news with spin, slant and invalid logic. In other words, we sort through the BS, so you don’t have to. And no, we’re not afraid to get our hands dirty.

Now that the old Knife of Aristotle Facebook is abandoned, who knows, maybe I’ll take a stab at using it – presenting Raniere-news with my own team of slant, spin and logic experts. Of course, to do that, I’d have to add one more expert: a bullshit expert.

Here is a screen shot of the Facebook page of the Knife News. What happened to poor old Aristotle?

Here is a screen-shot of the Facebook page of The Knife News. What happened to poor old Aristotle?

Aristotle [shaking his head ruefully]: Keith Raniere, Keith Raniere. What have I ever done to make you treat me like a Luciferian? If you'd come to me in rapport, then that suppressive that ruined your Google search engine optimization would be suffering an ethical breach this very day. And if, by chance, an honest Vanguard like yourself should make enemies, then they would become my enemies. And then they would fear you.

Aristotle [shaking his head ruefully]: Keith Raniere, Keith Raniere. What have I ever done to make you treat me like a Luciferian? If you’d come to me in rapport, then that suppressive that ruined your Google search engine optimization would be suffering an ethical breach this very day. And if, by chance, an honest Vanguard like yourself should make enemies, then they would become my enemies. And then they would fear you.