“Come back to Vanguard” – is Monte Blu a troll, an unhinged Raniere disciple, or the voice or reason?

Is this poster real or a troll:

One of our readers, using the moniker Monte Blu, wrote:

This arrogant display of what you think Vanguard is thinking is warped and sick. You are an evil evil man Mr. Parlato. Vanguard never did anything to hurt anyone. Nancy told us not to read this because it will destroy our internal representation of Vanguard. And I do feel guilty reading it. But someone has to stand up to the great evil monster Frank Parlato. You wicked scum. You don’t deserve to walk on the same footpath as Vanguard. Evil man. Please everyone stop reading his site it is all lies.

A reader, using the moniker Carrie, responded

Keep up the reporting Frank. More people stand with you then against. To Mont Blu- WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!!

Monte Blu responded:

No you need to wake up. Vanguard loves us. He is mentoring me and I have been invited on more than one occasion to learn from him right on Hale. I don’t know who you are that you talk so big. But were you ever in Hale? Did he ever mentor you personally ? Is that why your jealous? I hate this evil Parlato man and what he is doing to V. Stop READING this site! I know it is a free country but shall we be free to allow people to desecrate the greatest living man in the world? Ask yourself this question all of you Benedect Female Arnold’s. You have hurt V so badly. But some of us stand by him and we always will for he loves us as even our family and husbands and children even our mother never loved us and he cares only for our welfare and every day this rotten man This Mr. Parlato continues his evil. Someone should invite him to Mexico and hope he rots there!!!! I will personally send him a ticket. Meantime the best thing you women who are Reading this can do is stop reading it. You know V and P don’t want you to read this. And you know who you are. Don’t hurt V. Talk to P. Get an EM. This site shall not destroy us. Remember the joy we all had. This is for the sisters who know who they are. Stop reading. Stop being defiant. India please your mother is pure evil. Kathy this is wrong. Karen can be trusted. I am speaking to you without letting others know. We love him. They will all come back. Liz Kim. Ask R. L. She would not mislead anyone. Ask L. Her too. Please please do not let us fight. V is saddened. He does not want you to know how much he suffers for our sins. You hurt him when you read this. Please do not sneak. do not make A or me check your computer history. We know when you are reading this because of your defiance. Why do you question his wisdom. He has led you to greatness so far. Grace Park is an animal. She agreed to everything and women must keep their word. Diane your mother is a moronic soul. Ask S. he knows ask V. V even said he would mentor you if that’s what it takes I can’t believe you are so selfish. The pigs who quit should be treated as such. Stop this filth. Stop it at once. !!!!

Carrie replied:

Wow I didn’t expect that! But in response to this strange river of toxic thoughts; Grace Park is a peer and not an animal. Do not slander her. The way you write….well, it sounds like you are drowning and I feel very bad for you as your tangent has all the markings of a hypnotized follower. I’m so sorry this is happening to you. I hope you get out and I hope you find happiness in a real reality and find, in you, a real love for yourself. Please hear this; Just because people say things doesn’t make it true. Question everything. Be well. Be safe. I love you, whom ever you are.

Monte Blu sent back this response:

If you love me, then love Vanguard for he is YOUR voice of character and honor, your Unifying Principle and he provides the tools that give you strategic thinking that will lead you to be Integrated. If you are one of the lost Benedict Female Arnold’s – come back to him. YOU will be forgiven. Trust Vanguard. PLEASE PLEASE STOP reading this SITE!!!!!!!!! I know you are probably a good person, Carrie, and I cannot reveal who I am but if you spent time in Clifton Park and you loved Vanguard then you know me. And You know you are doing wrong action. Come back to Vanguard; Confess your ethical breaches to him; do your penance and be LOVED. DO not take the fall.

There was an actor named Monte Blue but he died in 1963 when Keith Raniere was only three years old. So it is not likely Monte Blu is Monte Blue, but who knows?

There was an actor named Monte Blue but he died in 1963 when Keith Raniere was only three years old. So it’s not very likely that our Monte Blu is Monte Blue reincarnated but with NXIVM/ESP, who knows?

I look at you and have one hand over the other.

Does it behoove you to return to the Vanguard?