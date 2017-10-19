EXECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS’ OFFICIAL STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NY TIMES (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Executive Success Programs (ESP) has made an official statement today rebutting the New York Times article. The following appears on the ESP web site.

Official Statement

Recently a media outlet unfoundedly, and incorrectly, linked NXIVM corporation, its founder and its related companies, with a social group. The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a coordinated group. This story might be a criminal product of criminal minds who, in the end, are also hurting the victims of the story.

Unfortunately, this media outlet fell prey to these coordinated, criminal efforts. NXIVM was not able to participate in this story because it painfully held true to the due process of our free world justice system.

We will explore any and all legal remedies to correct these lies.

NXIVM is a professional business providing educational tools, coaching and trainings to corporations and people from all walks of life. For nearly 20 years, the company has provided these tools to over 16,000 individuals in over 30 countries. NXIVM works with some of the world’s leading companies, CEOs, and world leaders, as well as many others, with great success. Anonymous surveys suggest the satisfaction rate of NXIVM’s clients is over 95%, and an extensive psychological study conducted over the past 10 years demonstrates extraordinary psychological benefits and results.

NXIVM spearheaded a three-time Emmy nominated peace ceremony in the Central American and Caribbean games, which also won ten Telly Awards. NXIVM has documented an initial case study of ten individuals suffering from Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disease known to be incurable, who were able to radically reduce, and in some cases completely eradicate, their symptoms.

In the area of child development, NXIVM has achieved a scientific innovation with hundreds of children experiencing a multicultural upbringing, many who speak between 7 and 13 distinct languages fluently. With college students, NXIVM education significantly raised moral decision capacity and had an increase in intelligence performance compared to a placebo. Also, throughout the years NXIVM has upheld the judicial system and supported victims of natural disasters, kidnapping and personal loss.

NXIVM firmly believes in human empowerment, excellence, freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

NXIVM firmly opposes and condemns violence, victimhood, dishonor and abuse. And NXIVM firmly opposes any criminal products from criminal minds.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Declaración oficial de los programas de éxito Ejecutivo en respuesta a NY Times

Executive Success Programs (ESP) ha hecho una declaración oficial hoy refutando el artículo del New York Times. El siguiente aparece en el sitio web ESP.

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Recientemente un medio de comunicación ligó incorrectamente y sin fundamento a NXIVM Corporation, y empresas relacionadas, a un grupo social. Los alegatos plasmados en la historia se basan en fuentes, algunas de las cuales se encuentran bajo investigación criminal, o incluso ya indiciados, y que actúan como un grupo coordinado. Esta historia podría ser un producto criminal de mentes criminales, que al final lastiman incluso a las víctimas de la historia.

Desafortunadamente este medio fue presa de estos esfuerzos criminales coordinados. NXIVM no pudo participar en la historia pues decidió, con dolor, apegarse al proceso legal de nuestro sistema de justicia internacional.

Exploraremos todos y cada uno de los remedios legales para corregir estas mentiras.

NXIVM es una empresa profesional que provee herramientas educacionales, coaching, y entrenamientos a individuos, corporaciones, y personas de toda índole. Durante casi veinte años, la compañía ha ofrecido estas herramientas a más de 16,000 personas de más de treinta países. NXIVM trabaja con algunas de las empresas líderes a nivel mundial, directores, y líderes mundiales, entre otros, con gran éxito. Encuestas anónimas sugieren que la tasa de satisfacción de los clientes de NXIVM rebasa el 95%, y un extenso estudio psicológico realizado en los últimos diez años demuestra beneficios psicológicos y resultados extraordinarios.

NXIVM lideró una ceremonia de paz en los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe que se hizo acreedora a tres nominaciones al premio Emmy, y ganadora de diez premios Telly. NXIVM ha documentado un estudio inicial de diez personas padeciendo Síndrome de Tourette, una enfermedad neurológica considerada incurable, quienes han logrado reducir radicalmente sus síntomas, y en algunos casos erradicarlos completamente.

En el área del desarrollo infantil, NXIVM ha logrado una innovación científica con cientos de niños gozando de una educación multicultural, varios de los cuales hablan entre siete y trece diferentes idiomas de forma fluida. Con estudiantes universitarios, NXIVM ha elevado de forma significativa su capacidad de decisión moral, y logrado un incremento en el desempeño inteligente comparado con un placebo. Así mismo, a través de los años, NXIVM ha honrado el sistema de justicia, y apoyado víctimas de desastres naturales, secuestros, y tragedias personales.

NXIVM cree firmemente en el empoderamiento humano, la excelencia, y la libertad de expresión.

NXIVM se opone y condena firmemente la violencia, la victimización, el deshonor, y el abuso. Y NXIVM se opone firmemente a cualquier producto criminal de mentes criminales.