Hypocrite Kristin Kruek tells Hollywood Reporter women must stand against Weinstein, but silent on Raniere

Kristin Kruek talks big about championing women, but is small when it comes to speaking out against Keith Raniere, the champion female abuser.

Probably no two actresses did more to help Keith Raniere build his female enslavement cult than Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk.

Readers of Frank Report know Allison’s tragic tale. Some know that Kristin Kreuk recruited Allison into NXIVM.

Kristin Kreuk was a NXIVM coach and had the rank of Yellow Sash, 2 stripes, at the same time she was starring in Smallville.

Kreuk also appeared on stage on behalf of Raniere and allowed her name to be used to recruit and promote Raniere in the media and in the recruitment efforts by NXIVM’s team of multi-level marketers.

Kristin headlined a concert/college recruitment effort for NXIVM in late 2007 in Albany.

Her participation in Raniere -world encouraged a lot of young women to join NXIVM.

At one time, Kreuk seemed to be interested in getting teens into NXIVM. Raniere has been accused of raping teens and pre-teens. Kreuk started something called “Girls by Design”, which was said to be the brainchild of Raniere.

One source said:

I was around the Cult at the time [Girls be Design] was being developed and overheard Nancy Salzman talk about it more than once. Kristin Kreuk even stayed at Salzman’s house (it’s what they did to attempt to brainwash these people) when planning ‘Girls by design’ out.

I don’t think Kreuk knew what the man behind the curtain [Keith Raniere] had planned for her or her young girls.

Sources say Kreuk figured out what Keith had in mind for her and sneaked away, around 2012, leaving Allison to languish under the spell of the cult.

Her former boyfriend and actor, Mark Hildreth, who recruited Kreuk into NXIVM, slunk away this year after Raniere reportedly tried to steal his girlfriend, a young aspiring actress from New York City.

Evidently all he cared for was to save his own skin. Not one public word of condemnation has been uttered from Mark since he left – despite being fully aware of the DOS branding and blackmail scheme.

One public statement from Mark would have gone a long way when we were fighting to get media attention regarding Raniere’s brutal crimes against women.

It is said that Kristin Kreuk made a tepid, behind-the-scenes effort to ease her conscience and try to get Allison out. She chose the coward’s way – slinking away. She has said nothing publicly about what she knows Keith Raniere is doing to women – many of whom are her friends.

Kreuk sneaked out of NXIVM – and never said a word. Even after the New York Times came out with their story confirming the branding, Kreuk has said nothing.

Instead, Kreuk is giving interviews championing women who speak out against male abuse. She condemns Harvey Weinstein, but not Keith Raniere.

In a Hollywood Reporter story she waxes hypocritical : The title “MIPCOM: Kristin Kreuk Predicts More Female Stories in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Scandal.’

Here are some of Kreuk’s comments.

Women will no longer stay quiet in Hollywood over male dominance on- and off screen and will fight for more female stories and roles, Beauty and the Beast star Kristin Kreuk told The Hollywood Reporter in discussing the fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal. “Everyone is ready. If people didn’t do it [fight for female stories] before, they’d get destroyed now,” Kreuk said in Cannes as the downfall of the disgraced movie mogul continues to play out. “What he was able to do, it’s heartbreaking. Weinstein had access to money and power in a business where there’s women everywhere.”

That is breathtaking hypocrisy.

The story goes on to promote Kreuk who will appear in an upcoming Canadian TV series Burden of Truth.

It is described as an indie-drama that

has Kreuk playing a big-city lawyer, Joanna Hanley, who, after being passed over for partnership, returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls.

Fighting in a TV drama for a group of sick girls, but doing nothing about a real group of girls being abused in DOS.

She is not a person seeking justice; she only plays one on TV.

“You need people to protect female stories…. And our show is very female focused. The stories are about women, and young girls, growing up and in love. We really need women in the room to protect them,” Kreuk said.

CBC will premiere 10 episodes of Burden of Truth in winter 2018. By that time, I suspect the stench surrounding Kreuk will make the show untenable and the actress unbelievable.

Kreuk came out – not against Raniere – whom she knows, and is still hurting women – but against Weinstein – who she probably does not know – and who is already ‘decommissioned’ from any position where he could do much harm to any woman.

Kreuk went on to tell the Hollywood Reporter:

“Especially now, women are making their voices heard, and they know it’s on them to tell the stories they want to tell. And they want to do that.” Kreuk said.

Hypocrisy like Kristin’s is not found in nature. She must have worked very hard at it. Maybe it’s part of the “executive success” she learned from Raniere…