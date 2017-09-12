ESP “Program Goals Sheet” seems to pry and get students thinking deeply negative

Executive Success Programs (ESP) is a life coaching program based on the conceptual teachings of Keith Raniere.

It is claimed to be patent pending. It is not. It is PATENTE REJECTED in the United States.

ESP has several questionnaires students are required to fill out before starting their seminars, which ESP calls “intensives”. One of them is called the “Program Goals Sheet”.

This “Programs Goals Sheet” is said to copyrighted and “Patent Pending|Confidential|Not for Distribution or Publication”. Although the claimed copyright is legitimate – which is true for everything that anyone writes – the “patent pending” claim is total BS.

The “Programs Goals Sheet” begins with positive questions, then turns negative. It begins with questions like what are your highest goals, your best ally [students are told to not name themselves]?

Then it turns quickly to, “Who is your worst opponent?” and they add, “It could be a parent, spouse or even a best friend”.

It asks what your worst opponent did to you. It asks what is “the worst moment in your life?” and “What is your worst decision? and why?”

And what did you “hope to gain” from your terrible choices? And from these terrible people in your life.

ESP’s questions are meant to reveal to them your weaknesses and what makes you feel bad about yourself.

Do they want you to walk in the doors of the New Karner “campus” thinking about your worst day, worst moment, worst decision, worst enemies, who are perhaps your spouse or parents?

You are immersing yourself in your worst experiences and what you perceive as your worst character traits. Will you rise above it, or will they enslave you by that?

One day, you may fill out a new questionnaire, and when asked about your worst decision, you might answer, “Signing up for ESP” – and for your worst opponent, you might list Keith Raniere.

Many people would put those answers down right now.