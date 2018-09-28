Dr. Roberts broke up with her fiance over Raniere – and other details revealed

In her Daily Beast story on Dr. Danielle Roberts, Amy Zimmerman writes that I issued a written statement to their estimable publication.

I wrote it rather quickly because I knew they were on deadline, but I thought it should be a rather thorough statement for the Daily Beast – realizing, of course, that it would not be published in its entirety and that the reporter would select what she wanted – and that I would publish the entire statement on Frank Report and thus, as the saying goes, ‘brand two cult leaders with a single hot iron.’

Here is the statement I sent to the Daily Beast on Dr. Danielle Roberts:

As you may know Amy – I was the first to break the story about the branding – and DOS – and first to report that it was Dr. Danielle Roberts who wielded the cauterizing pen – on June 5, 2017 – four months before the NY Times story.

It caused the cratering of the NXIVM cult – as hundreds who were unaware of DOS fled NXIVM on learning the sickening news.

https://frankreport.com/2017/06/05/part-1-branded-slaves-and-master-raniere-sources-human-branding-part-of-raniere-inspired-womens-group/

exo/eso was created by Keith Raniere with a little help from Danielle Roberts and six other women – all young and attractive.

Roberts, as an osteopath, was chosen to lead the group [and be its face]. She was to do much of the recruiting – using her medical license as an imprimatur of sound science. She would also teach classes.

The classes were nothing more than an intro to NXIVM – with some physical exercises added including yoga. The goal was to bring women into the cult via their desire for physical fitness with some mind-over-matter, and new age platitudes.

Part of what exo/eso teaches is that women don’t need to eat much [800 calories daily] or sleep much [4 hours nightly], that women eat too much protein in America, and that vegetarianism is essential to evolving into an ‘integrated’ woman.

exo/eso was part of Raniere’s overall scheme to induct women into his group. Sleep deprivation, food deprivation and constant pressure to give tribute to Raniere were aids in this and were encouraged in exo/eso.

exo/eso emphasized Raniere as the fountainhead of its teachings and that tribute had to be paid to him. This was not trotted out all at once but by degrees.

exo/eso is just one of many NXIVM groups with different names to bring people in; it was useful after the NXIVMbrand itself developed a poor reputation. Some of the other groups were Anima [dancers in Mexico], Ultima [dancers in US] The Knife of Aristotle [writers], The Source [actors] Jness [women], The Society of Protectors [men] – each with a different target market. All with the same goal – weed out those who were not obedient enough, and induct those with money, and willing workers who would abandon their outside lives to make Raniere their life work, and attractive women who would sleep with Raniere [and no one else].

In its so-called ‘advanced” teachings – exo/eso [like NXIVM] taught that women should be monogamous and men should be polygamous and if a man had an orgasm in or on a woman that meant he was the owner of that woman. On top of that, it was taught that women should not seek orgasm and it is especially selfish of a woman to require or seek to get one from a man. It is his pleasure that is important.

This advanced teaching was taught to women that Dr. Roberts thought were worthy of joining Raniere’s harem.

The real purpose of exo/eso was/is to get money from members and sex from young and slender women for Raniere. With Raniere in prison, the money angle is probably paramount now since Roberts has taken a financial hit. But all of them probably think that Raniere is going to be free shortly via acquittal.

About the time she was picked to lead exo/eso, Roberts left her fiance. She became part of Raniere’s harem and later joined DOS. Her direct slave master is Allison Mack. Roberts gave nude pictures of herself and other damning information as ‘collateral’ in order to become a DOS slave.

In the final analysis, exo/eso is nothing more than a recruitment tool for NXIVM and to find slaves for Raniere. On some level, Roberts probably thinks this is all in the service of humanity.

Like the other women, the low calorie, low protein diet, little sleep, too much exercise – “teachings” are meant to get women to meet Raniere’s preference for women – half starved, fuzzy thinking and ready to obey.

Roberts’ exo/eso added an extra dose of fitness to the staying slender regime – other than jogging. Most of the women in DOS were required to run 30-35 miles per week – while on 800 calorie per day diets.

Sources told me that Roberts would weep tears of joy over Raniere’s kindness to her in allowing her to lead recruitment for exo/eso. She told her fiance she could never leave this glorious teacher.

Overall, exo/eso was a flop. Hardly anyone was recruited. Occasionally, a woman would enter and if she was deemed attractive enough, she would be lured into taking a NXIVM course.

Dr. Roberts’ hawking exo/eso at events etc., is a mere recruitment tool for NXIVM. Roberts gave up the better part of her medical practice to follow and work for Raniere.

If you were to interview her, she appears to be sane, intelligent etc., but like the others in DOS, they are good at lying and fooling the public. That’s how they recruit.