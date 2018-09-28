2018 Has Been A Very Bad Year For Cults: God’s Army leader sentenced to 72 years

As Vanguard sits in federal custody, his chief financier Legatus is under home arrest, and his co-founder Prefect may be on the high road to cutting a plea deal, a co-founder of another cult called “God’s Army” just got sentenced to 72 years in prison for multiple crimes against children.

Deborah Green, 71, was one of the founding members of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps and went by “General” to the group’s followers. She was convicted Tuesday on three counts of child rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of child abuse.

Green kidnapped a woman from Uganda in the 1990s as a child and subjected her to physical and sexual torture for more than a decade.

The victim said she endured 11 surgical procedures to mend bones she claimed Green helped break.

For decades, Green and her husband, James Green, reigned over the New Mexico-based religious sect they co-founded.

Before Deborah Green’s trial, both Greens had been behind bars for more than a year, awaiting trial. James Green’s trial is set to begin in November. He faces charges of kidnapping, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Nine alleged members of the cult were arrested in a raid on their compound in August 2017.

The Greens’ 55-year-old son-in-law, Peter Green, faces 100 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child.

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Unlike the NXIVM case, all nine of the God’s Army defendants are being tried separately.

A number of cult members have flipped and will testify against the cult leaders.

This is federal court, just like the NXIVM case.

District Court Judge James Sanchez did not sentence Green to the maximum sentence of 108 years but instead gave her but 72 years – one more year than her entire life to date. With good behavior, Green will be eligible for release when she is 133 years old.

The Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps began as a peace-promoting commune in the 1980s.





Members were cut off from their families and barred from watching television or reading newspapers. Children were taught the philosophies of the leaders of the cult.





The case started when police following up on a missing person report from the father found his 12-year-old son’s grave. They followed up and found evidence of horrific crimes.





Too bad no one followed up on NXIVM in 2003 after the death of Gina Hutchinson and the disappearance of Kristin Snyder.





Keith Raniere at his piano

When Gina Hutchinson died and Kristin Snyder disappeared, this laddie here was in his bathrobe and busy making music for some new lady.