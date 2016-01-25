Doe: rebuts Mack’s rebuttal: Raniere’s gibberish has nothing to do with music

JOE DOE rebutting Allison Mack’s claim that Keith Raniere taught her music.

Allison Mack wrote “[Raniere’s] theory is that if everyone could learn to listen, and feel music as specifically and deliberately as is required in good a cappella, we would have a very different way of relating in the world.”

John Doe responds: “Notice that this statement has nothing to do with music at all. Nothing about vocal exercises, improving or maintaining pitch, tone, vocal range, timbre etc. It’s all about ‘listening’ and ‘feeling’ being a ‘better human being’.”

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Of course these are good things but are not necessarily what makes an audience desire to listen. Perhaps that’s why Simply Human has seemingly simply vanished.

Here is an artist’s conception from the Simply Human website of Raniere teaching the singers who to listen [to him]. Simply Human