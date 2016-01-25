Doe: Is Raniere a parasite?

JOE DOE writes: It’s ironic how Raniere talks about parasitic lifestyles of suppressives. Terminology he’s ripped off from Scientology. Yet he’s the biggest parasite of them all, feeding upon those who have the largest amounts of money that can allow him to do nothing all day, try to pimp more women into his cult, and fuck all night.





Definition:

par·a·site

ˈperəˌsīt/

noun





an organism that lives in or on another organism (its host) and benefits by deriving nutrients at the host’s expense.

derogatory

a person who habitually relies on or exploits others and gives nothing in return.

synonyms:

hanger-on, cadger, leech, passenger; More







